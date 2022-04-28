Top Hamptons Events This Week: April 29–May 1, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy days of fun, outdoor adventure, art, music and culture out and about in the Hamptons this week, April 29–May 1, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Bingo Bango! at The Clubhouse

Friday, April 29, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss the season opener for Bingo Bango, an East-End-based cover band playing all of your favorite rock classics. Enjoy a tasty dinner and plenty of activities at this popular Hamptons venue while you’re there.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Hampton Ballet Theatre School’s Sleeping Beauty

Friday–Sunday, April 29–May 1

The Hampton Ballet Theatre School presents their new production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s timeless ballet Sleeping Beauty. The ballet will premiere on Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Bridgehampton School Theater. Advance ticket prices are $20–$35, and day-of tickets are $25–$40.

2685 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 888-933-4287, [email protected], hamptonballettheatreschool.com

Spring Warm-Up Dance Party

Saturday, April 30, 6:30–10 p.m.

Boogie on down to the Bridgehampton Community House, where you can help raise money for the Ellen Hermanson Foundation for breast cancer research and awareness. You’ll enjoy dancing, a silent auction, chef’s tastings and some bubbly. Tickets are $125 each.

3268 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. ellenhermanson.org

Spring Fling at the Parrish Art Museum

Saturday, April 30, 7:30–11 p.m.

Dance the night away with music from DJ Marc Bauman, scrumptious appetizers, tasting plates, an open bar and a silent auction. Each ticket purchased will go to support the museum’s programs, including Access Parrish, an initiative that offers learning experiences to adults and children with a variety of needs.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Jeff LeBlanc at WHBPAC

Saturday, April 30, 8–11 p.m.

Jeff LeBlanc is a singer-songwriter who was born and raised in Westhampton Beach. He’s netted millions of streams and toured the country with artists like Michael McDonald and Tori Kelly. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time for $33 each.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Annie Trezza atThe Stephen Talkhouse

Saturday, April 30, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss Annie Trezza’s 60s-inspired melodies and far-out guitar riffs at the Stephen Talkhouse. The artist is inspired by Dylan and The Beatles and spends her summers playing all around her home in Montauk.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Paul McCartney: The Early Years with the Moondogs

Saturday, April 30, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss The Moondogs, who have been covering the unforgettable music of the Beatles for decades. The current configuration of the band began right here at the Bay Street Theater at a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ 1964 arrival in America.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

The Omega Ensemble

Sunday, May 1, 3 p.m.

Don’t miss this special performance of a violin, cello and piano ensemble at the Rogers Memorial Library. The trio will be performing the works of Ravel. Advanced registration is required.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Cupsogue Seal Walk

Saturday, April 30, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Bring your sturdy clothes and binoculars and hike on over to Cupsogue Beach, where you’ll observe and photograph some of Long Island’s seals. Donations of $5 per adult and $3 per child are recommended.

975 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach. cresli.org

Emma Rose Elliston/Wolf Swamp Preserves Hike

Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m.–noon

Meet at the Elliston parking lot for this refreshing spring hike on predominantly flat terrain with a few hills. The hike is moderately paced and covers a distance of around 3 miles. Be sure to dress appropriately.

40 Millstone Brook Road/North Sea Road, Southampton. southamptontrails.org

OMAC May Day 5K

Sunday, May 1, 9 a.m.

Meet at the Main Beach in East Hampton for this 5K walk/run. You can also choose to make a donation. All proceeds will go to support the Family Service League of Long Island.

Main Beach, East Hampton. events.elitefeats.com/22mayday5k

Harbor Cruise

Sunday, May 1, 1:30 p.m.

Set sail for a luxurious cruise of breezy Montauk Harbor. Your group can make stops at bars and restaurants along the way depending on the day and group.

470 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-885-5134, montaukcycleboat.com

ENRICHING PROGRAMS

37th Annual Spaghetti Dinner

Sunday, May 1, noon–9 p.m.

Enjoy a tasty meal while helping support the Hampton Bays Rotary Club Scholarship Fund. Your ticket includes Villa Paul’s world-famous garlic bread, meatballs and spaghetti, dessert and coffee or tea.

162 Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. hamptonbaysrotary.org

Holocaust Fighters: Boxers, Resisters and Avengers

Sunday, May 1, 2–3 p.m.

Join Jeffrey Sussman, author of 15 critically acclaimed non-fiction works, as he explores his latest novel about the riveting stories of courageous people who fought against the Nazis during WWII. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Cuban Salsa: Beginner

Monday, May 2, 7–8 p.m.

Shake on over to the Southampton Cultural Center to learn the basics of Cuban Salsa. Make friends, get in shape and learn some new skills. There is an $18 drop-in fee.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Link and Learn: The High Line

Tuesday, May 3, 6:30 p.m.

Don’t miss your virtual opportunity to explore The High Line, a jewel of New York City destination gardens. You’ll discuss the landscape lessons that can be transferred to many Long Island gardens, including the use of native plants and grasses. Register ahead of time for the Zoom link.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

ART EXHIBITIONS

Rites of Spring Garden

Opening Saturday, April 30

The gardens at LongHouse Reserve have long studied landscapes as an art form. Attractions like the Golden Path, Pink Garden and Yoko Ono sculpture are now on view again as the gardens reopen for viewing on April 30.

133 Hands Creek Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

The Art of Whaling

Opening Sunday, May 1

The Sag Harbor Whaling Museum will be opening its 2022 season with The Art of Whaling, a special exhibit of European and American paintings, prints and drawings from the early 1800s to the present day. This season, you can visit the museum Thursdays through Mondays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

200 Main Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0770, sagharborwhalingmuseum.org

Techspressionism: Digital & Beyond

On view through June 4

Head out and view this special exhibition at the Southampton Arts Center exploring the expressive potential of electronic media. Take in the works of more than 90 artists from over 20 countries.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

An Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints, 1950–2018

On view through July 10

Jasper Johns was born in Georgia and moved to New York at the age of 18, where he began his flourishing career as a painter, sculptor and printmaker. He is known as one of the 20th century’s greatest American artists. The exhibit features over 90 pieces in intaglio, lithography and screen printing.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.