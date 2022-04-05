East End Wedding Guide: Atlantis Banquets & Events

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Wedding planning can be stressful, but it doesn’t have to be. Darlene Puntillo of Atlantis Banquets & Events explains.

What makes the varied AB&E spaces ideal locations for a wedding?

We truly have a one-of-a-kind setting with our Coliseum room setting featuring our most colorful and captivating aquatic displays within the Long Island Aquarium, plus we have a more traditional yet still elegant and beautiful Sea Star Ballroom which overlooks the Peconic River. Having the Hyatt Place and The Preston House & Hotel on property provides accommodations for wedding parties and guests alike. Atlantis Banquets & Events offers options for rehearsal dinners, after parties, as well as post-event brunches. …

What do AB&E wedding package include?

All wedding packages include cocktail hour, four-hour reception, five-hour open bar, wedding cake, valet parking and a dedicated bridal attendant, as well as place cards, direction cards and maps. Our smallest package is our Sweetheart Package which is all-inclusive and includes all of the aforementioned, plus a DJ, photographer and florist. This package is good for 100 guests and available in the Sea Star Ballroom on specific dates. So it’s a great, affordable option. We have several other packages which include different upgrade items like additional food stations and event enhancements that can be added to any package like upgraded linens or GOBO lights.

What is the secret to an unforgettable, stress-free AB&E wedding?

We have experienced wedding professionals on the sales staff to help you through the process of choosing a venue and a package to suit your needs. Our chef will work with you to provide customized menus. Our event planning department will detail your wedding, and the day of the event, a dedicated bridal attendant will be assigned along with a captain and maître d’. We host weddings just about every weekend of the year, so our experienced staff understands how stressful wedding planning can be, and we do our best to help our couples navigate the treacherous wedding planning waters in the best and easiest way possible.

