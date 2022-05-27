East End Gallery Shows to Kick Off Your Summer of Art

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

With warm weather finally here, so are new exhibitions for your viewing pleasure this Memorial Day weekend and into June. Here are some of the many gallery and art shows, kicking off this summer on the East End.

Quogue Gallery in Quogue presents the work of Melinda Zox in her exhibition titled Color Walk. Zox’s studies at the School of Visual Arts in New York City as well as her upbringing there will come to life in this show. Her parents, Larry Zox and Jean Clover Zox, who played integral roles in the Color Field 1960s and 1970s movement, have influences in their daughter’s art. The exhibition, running from May 14 to June 13, will include four large canvas pieces and 13 smaller works on paper.

Levitas Center for the Arts at the Southampton Cultural Center presents the Memorial Day Art Exhibition from the Southampton Artists Association (SAA). Starting Wednesday, May 25 running through Sunday, June 5 with viewing hours Sunday through Thursday, 12 to 4 p.m. and Friday through Saturday, from 12 to 6 p.m. there are plenty of chances to see the art. This show will feature work from over 40 artists and includes a meet the artists reception on Sunday, May 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. There will also be a virtual exhibit at southamptonartists.org/saa-current-show.

Later this month, the Southampton Cultural Center is presenting a Saturday series of New York artists. Starting June 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. and continuing for two Saturdays into July, 17 state local artists will be featured. The show will consist of 65 different pieces along with beverages, hors d’oeuvres and live music. The artists will be there to meet the exhibition visitors.

A collection of area artists are coming to the forefront in Remsenburg Academy’s Spring Into Summer 2022 exhibit. Work from Chris Cohen, Debra Domingos and Ceil Frank will be on display from May 27 until June 5. The space will be open from Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The historic academy is located on South Country Road in Remsenburg.

Onna House, a modernist home, presents pieces of art, furniture and objects designed by women-identifying people. Opening Memorial Day weekend, this space on East Hampton’s Georgica Road takes on a new approach to galleries, providing an area to find new work, engage with others and take in nature in the open air. Lisa Perry, the founder of this location, is combining her long-term advocacy for women’s rights and love for art in this unique home/gallery. An open house on Saturday, May 28 kicks off the presentation of arts. Onna House officially opens on June 2.

Tripoli Gallery in Wainscott presents Found Life, a solo exhibition featuring the work of Benjamin Keating. This Brooklyn-based artist combines trees and metals in his art, representative of the nurturance that the certain aspects of the sculptures require. Keating’s inspiration is rooted in his love for gardening and connection to the natural world. The artist has been featured at the Tripoli Gallery before in collections and as a solo artist. This work will be on view from May 28 through June 27.

Another exhibition put on by the Tripoli Gallery is the solo presentation of Miles Partington’s work, Tam Lin. This show is a culmination of sculptures and paintings of fantastically constructed animals. Pulling influence from artists such as Delacroix, George Stubbs, Théodore Géricault and Pieter Boel, Partington puts his own twist on the works in new pieces. The collection title is derived from Scottish folklore addressing the area between fantasy and reality. The collection will be shown from May 28 through June 29.

Both Tripoli Gallery Exhibitions will have opening receptions on May 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wainscott location.

The Chase Edwards Galleries in Bridgehampton presents A New Wave exhibition on Saturday, May 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. The work of painter Janet Jennings, ceramicist Sheryl Zacharia, French sculptor Kim Boulukos and artist Rene Romero Schuler will be presented at the event. There will be spirits and music at the gallery event.

Alex Ferrone Gallery presents Spring Into Collecting, an exhibition showcasing the varying works of seventeen local and international artists. There will be photography, paintings, mixed media works and sculpture pieces. This exhibit will last though Memorial Day, May 30.

The weekend’s show is followed by Carolyn Conrad’s Affirmation of Place also presented by Alex Ferrone Gallery. This solo exhibit from the Sag Harbor artist includes related photos and paintings centered around a “house” influence. The gallery is on view from June 4 through mid-July and there will be an artist reception on Saturday, June 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. The gallery can be found on Main Road in Cutchogue.

Lucore Art, located in Montauk, presents two shows this June, Haim Mizrahi’s exhibition titled Double Stroke Roll, which starts on June 2, with an opening reception on June 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. And at the end of June, The Lucore Art finishes their month with an exhibition from surrealist artist, Lori Campbell, titled Summer Dreams. This show will open on June 25. This studio/gallery is owned by Chris Lucore, located on South Euclid Avenue.