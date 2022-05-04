10 More Mother’s Day Dining Options for East End Moms

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 8, so the time to decide on brunch or dinner plans is now! Last week, we shared 10 Mother’s Day dining options ranging from NAIA in Southampton to North Fork Table & Inn in Southold, and this week we’re letting you know about 10 more East End restaurants offering specials and more fun for Mom this weekend.

HAMPTONS

For those asking where the heck can they find Mother’s Day brunch in East Quogue, New Moon Cafe is a great option. Families can enjoy selections including Shana’s buttermilk pancakes, eggs Florentine, omelette du jour, plus Mom-mosas made with cranberry, strawberry, mango, passionfruit, blackberry, pomegranate or classic orange juice. Dinner specials will also be offered, starting at 3 p.m. As an added bonus, all the lovely moms will receive a rose with brunch or dinner on May 8. 524 Montauk Highway, East Quogue. 631-653-4042, newmooncafeeq.com

Stone Creek Inn is another East Quogue staple offering delicious Mother’s Day Sunday options. From 3–8 p.m., a $95 three-course prix fixe menu will be offered, which includes such options as tuna tartare, Long Island duck meatballs, vegan crabless crab cake, seared Hudson Valley duck foie gras, Scottish salmon, provençale crusted rack of lamb, chocolate cremeux and more. 405 Montauk Highway, East Quogue. 631-653-6770, stonecreekinn.com

Calissa in Water Mill is running a special brunch service on Sunday, May 8 in honor of East End moms. The specials being added the the classic menu include shashuka, brunch gyro, lobster Benedict, Belgian waffle and bottomless Veuve Clicquot, which can be enjoyed as a mimosa, Bellini or straight up. 1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com

Look for Mother’s Day Sunday specials at Cowfish in Hampton Bays like shrimp and grits, oysters Rockefeller Benedict, Belgian waffles and plenty more. 258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

Nick & Toni’s three-course Mother’s Day prix fixe menu for brunch and dinner has plenty of excellent dishes to choose from, including Nutella manicotti, bread pudding French toast and Sicilian eggs in Purgatory for brunch; penne alla vecchia bettola, prime NY strip steak and wood-roasted whole fish for dinner; and asparagus Milanese, malfadine and vanilla bean pound cake offered on both menus. The prix fixe is available May 8 for brunch ($75), 11 a.m.–3 p.m., and dinner ($95) 5–8 p.m. Table add-ons, such as Nick & Toni’s zucchini fritto, and a kids menu are also available. 136 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

Mother’s Day celebrations extend to The End with restaurants such as Navy Beach offering holiday prix fixe menus. For $55, diners are treated to a three-course meal of clam-corn chowder, little gem Caesar salad or wedge salad; and bucatini fra diavolo, local swordfish or Navy burger; and chef’s choice of dessert. Moms will also receive a complimentary sparkling wine with their meal. The menu is served May 8, noon–8 p.m., and a la carte options will also be available. 16 Navy Road, Montauk. 631-668-6868, navybeach.com/montauk

Gurney’s Resorts are throwing a weekend-long celebration for Mom, capped off with a spectacular Sunday brunch. The fun at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa includes a mixology class on Saturday, May 7, family activities and a brunch buffet on Sunday, May 8, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. The Scarpetta Beach buffet costs $125 ($55 for kids) and includes smoked salmon tartlets, snow crab claws, pan-seared rainbow trout, spiral ham, roasted lemon pepper chicken breast, pistachio cream profiteroles and more. Over at Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina, Sunday brunch runs 11 a.m.–4 p.m. and takes the form of a $75 prix fixe menu. The first course includes choice of smoked salmon flatbread or poached farm egg with white asparagus; second course has option of ricotta ravioli or baby lamb chops, and third course entices diners with espresso crème brûlée and flourless chocolate cake. Montauk Resort: 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com/montauk. Star Island: 32 Star Island Road Montauk. 631-668-3100, gurneysresorts.com/montauk-star-island

NORTH FORK

The Preston House & Hotel is wishing Mom a happy Mother’s Day with Sunday brunch, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., and dinner, 4–9 p.m. Brunch a la carte options include lemon ricotta pancakes, Fumbally green eggs and chorizo, and fried chicken and cheddar cornbread waffles. The dinner menu includes grilled swordfish piccata, sweet and spicy pork shank, NY State duck breast, kimchi ramen and plenty more. 428 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-775-1500, theprestonhouseandhotel.com

Mother’s Day brunch is served at Long Island Aquarium’s Sea Star Ballroom. The venue provides undersea fantasy and a diverse buffet menu including options such as thick-cut French toast, maple breakfast sausage, penne a la vodka, oven-roasted Faroe Islands salmon, ricotta and mozzarella-stuffed eggplant rollatini, golden-bakes turkey breast with cranberry relish and more. Brunch seatings are on Sunday, May 8 at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and the entry fee is $65 for adults and teens, $35 for children 3–12 and $7 for 2-year-olds and younger. 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200 ext.426, longislandaquarium.com

On Mother’s Day Sunday, Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar is surprising Mom with a collection of some of their favorite specials. These “special” specials will be served in addition to their award-winning lunch and dinner menu from 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended. 17 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-3151, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com