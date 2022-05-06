Mattituck Man Pleads Guilty to Fatal DWI

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A Mattituck man has admitted to driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a 38-year-old pedestrian in Riverhead last year.

Matthew Nemschick, 55, pleaded guilty Thursday in Suffolk County court to felony charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, and tampering with physical evidence, as well as a misdemeanor count of reckless driving, court records show.

Nemschick was driving on Main Street when he struck the victim shortly after 10 p.m. on February 11, 2021, Riverhead Town Police have said. The victim was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries. Police reportedly identified the victim as Alexander Lopez Guzman, who was homeless.

Nemschick faces up to 25 years in prison when Judge Stephen Braslow is scheduled to sentence him on June 9. Neither prosecutors nor Nemschick’s attorney immediately responded to requests for comment.