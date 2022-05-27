Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Find fun and enriching events and activities on the North Fork this Memorial Day weekend, May 28–31, 2022.

And don’t miss our Hamptons event picks for Memorial Day weekend!

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Southbound at Pindar Vineyards

Saturday, May 28, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this unofficial kickoff to summer at the Pavilion at Pindar Vineyards. Bring your own chairs and blankets and get ready to dance. Admission is free.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

The BoDeans at The Suffolk Theater

Saturday, May 28, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss the BoDeans, best known for their 1993 hit “Closer to Free” (Party of Five theme). The group has had 10 albums reach the Billboard Top 200 chart. Tickets are $45 to $55 and doors open at 7 p.m.

118 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Havens Farmers Market

Saturday, May 28, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Meet on the grounds of the Shelter Island History Center to enjoy the first farmer’s market of the season. Local farmers and craftspeople will be selling wares such as baked goods, seafood and ceramics on the premises.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org/havensfarmersmarket2022.html

Guided Classic Wine Country Tour

Saturday, May 28, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Book this classic East End bike tour that includes unlimited nonalcoholic beverages, stunning views of the East End’s bucolic harbors and homes, and privileged access to vineyards. You’ll enjoy Love Lane shopping, visits to local farm stands and olive oil and vinegar tastings. However, if you’re looking for some bubbly, you’ll need to purchase your own bottle.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-971-1666, eastendbiketours.com

Riverhead Mosaic Street Painting Festival

Saturday, May 28, noon–5 p.m.

Enjoy a breezy Hamptons day out with East End Arts, where you can take in an art sale, vendors, food trucks and live music. The festival is modeled after the Italian street painters’ “Il Modonnari,” a street chalk art form dating back to the 16th century.

141 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org/programs/community-mosaic-street-painting-festival

ENRICHING PROGRAMS ON THE NORTH FORK

Landcraft Garden Foundation Guided Tour

Tuesday, May 31, 10 a.m.–noon

Enjoy this special guided tour of Landcraft Garden, which includes a pool garden, lotus pond and tiki hut. Register ahead of time for $10 and meet at the garden.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Yoga

Wednesday, June 1, 5:30–6:45 p.m.

Join certified yoga instructor Rosemary Marilotta as she leads this refreshing class that focuses on postural alignment, conscious breathing and deep relaxation. The classes are $15 per session.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

The Pleasure of Water

Saturday, May 28, 1–6 p.m.

Dive into this special exhibition at the Nova Constellatio Gallery, celebrating the joys of the ocean with realist landscape painter Isabelle Haran-Leonardi and Deborah XMA.

419 Main Street, Greenport. 516-443-0242, novaconstellatiogallery.com

Spring Into Collecting

On view through May 30

Don’t miss the last weekend to amble on over to the Alex Ferrone Gallery for this special exhibition celebrating the season’s renewal of energy. You’ll enjoy photography, painting, mixed media works and sculpture by 31 artists.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

