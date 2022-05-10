10 Mother’s Day Dining Options for East End Moms

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, May 8, and while you may not have started planning yet, thankfully, East End restaurants have. Here are 10 dining options in the Hamptons and on the North Fork that moms are sure to love.

HAMPTONS

Chef Nicholas Vogel of Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor has created a special menu for Mother’s Day. In addition to the new spring menu, special brunch additions include a fried goat cheese with roasted beet and arugula salad, Belgian waffle with macerated berries and a gelato, and a mushroom and broccoli rabe flatbread with whipped ricotta and sunny side egg. For moms who prefer to dine later, Mother’s Day dinner specials include crab cakes with spring radish and pepper fricasse with a charred poblano remoulade, tempura spring misto with tempura fried spring vegetables with tonnato sauce and lemon, and a spice cake with lemon glaze and curd. 31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-2100, caperesorts.com/barons-cove

For those early mama birds, consider the Mother’s Day Crepe Breakfast at the Bridgehampton Inn from 8–10:30 a.m. on May 8. Walk-ins are welcome, though you may want to do Mom the courtesy of placing a reservation by emailing [email protected] or by phone. 2266 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3660, loavesandfishes.us/bridgehampton-inn-restaurant

For Mother’s Day at Highway Restaurant & Bar, Chef Justin Finney is preparing an extensive brunch/lunch menu. Items include wood-fired pizzas, housemade pastries, a mimosa and bloody Mary bar, and there’s a separate menu for the kids. Reservations are open 11 a.m.–3 p.m. via Resy. 290 Montauk Highway, East Hampton. 631-527-5372, highwayrestaurant.com

Mother’s Day brunch at Main Street Tavern runs 11 a.m.–3 p.m. with a mimosa and bloody Mary bar and seasonal specials served alongside Chef Guo Ho Pang’s classic brunch menu, which includes such favorites as crispy pork belly hash, huevos racheros, grilled salmon, as well as children’s specials. 177 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-0400, mainstreettavern.com

Southampton restaurant NAIA is offering families a chance to do some good this Mother’s Day with a benefit brunch that’s raising funds for Luv Michael, a local organization committed to supporting, educating and employing the adult autism community. The event runs May 8, 1–3 p.m., and tickets are $50. 281 County Road 39A, Southampton. 934-222-0099, naiahamptons.com

The Bell & Anchor in Sag Harbor is celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8 with both brunch and dinner. Seatings will be available from 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. for brunch and 5:30–8:30 p.m. for dinner. Moms are sure to enjoy lobster Benedict, house-smoked salmon plates, crispy portobello, bouillabaisse, “old school” lobster garganelli and other options. 3253 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor. 631-724-3400, thebellandanchor.com

NORTH FORK

Moms can enjoy Mother’s Day brunch at North Fork Table & Inn on May 8 with a three-course brunch prix fixe menu and optional Croteaux Vineyards wine pairings. Entrees include spring vegetable frittatta, maple custard French toast, pan-roasted cod and hay-smoke half chicken. Sweets, sides and appetizers include olive oil cake, housemade bacon rolls, scallion tempura and more. 57225 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

Over at aMano in Mattituck, Mother’s Day is being celebrated with a $50 three-course prix fixe featuring options such as slowly simmered meatballs, crab-stuffed deviled eggs, pan-roasted salmon, seafood papardelle, lemon ricotta cheesecake and more. Dishes can also be purchased a la carte. 13550 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4800, amanorestaurant.com

A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria in Southold is also offering a $50 three-course prix fixe for Mother’s Day, with a la carte options. Offerings include cast iron grilled calamari, shrimp and pork meatballs, roasted cod, burrata ravioli and mixed berry shortcake. 62300 Main Road, Southold. 631-876-5300, alurenorthfork.com

From noon–3 p.m. on Mother’s Day, The Halyard at Sound View Greenport is hosting a brunch menu made with Chef Stephan Bogardus’ favorite local ingridients for $65, which includes a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage or, for $12, a bloody Mary, mimosa or bellini. 58775 Route 48, Greenport. 631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com