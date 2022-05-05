Even More Mother’s Day Gift Ideas for East End Moms

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In our last Mother’s Day gift guide, we covered food and wine gifts, so this week, we’re talking “stuff” — cosmetics, jewelry, flowers and more. Check out these fabulous East End gift ideas for Mom.

For Moms Who Love to Give Back

Makeup means different things to different people — confidence, sexiness, professionalism, rebellion — and with Chantecaille, it can also mean philanthropy. Their Beauty Gives Back collection features a number of eye shades, foundations, lipsticks and more that support wildlife and conservation organizations such as Kenya-based Lions Guardians, the orphan elephant caretakers at Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and Space for Giants, which is helping to protect African ecosystems. Online purchases from this collection donate 5% through ShoppingGives, though gift-givers can also find Chantecaille locally at Bluemercury in East Hampton and Southampton and Turpan in East Hampton. chantecaille.com/collections/beauty-that-gives-back

For the Eager-to-Learn Mom

Parenting is a constant give-and-take of learning and teaching, and at its core is unconditional love. Shaped by Love: The Extraordinary Impact of Nurturing (Abrams, April 2022) by East Hampton author Amy Hatkoff explores the incredible effect that love has on the developing brains of babies and toddlers. The book delves into groundbreaking findings that reveal that babies are more receptive than they appear, and they pick up on all kinds of verbal and non-verbal communication that have a lifelong impact on how humans interpret and need love. The book could make for a wonderful Mother’s Day present for new moms or those who simply enjoy learning something new. The book retails for $25. abramsbooks.com

For the Mom With an Eye for Cool, Meaningful Jewelry

Considering this next gift idea is Rebecca Dolber and Christine D’Ercoles’ “I Do” jewelry collection, this one may be best reserved for a partner to purchase, rather than a child. This unique R.E.D. collaboration includes four stacker bracelets, a talisman necklace and a hand-knotted mala that are symbolic of the life two partners create together — be it a home with kids, pets or a houseplant. The skull represents the promise to be true to the end, the amazonite stands for exploration, the labradorite for curiosity, the pearls for grace, the agate for perseverance and the brass for family. These are all traits that so many wonderful mothers have in spades. 426 Main Street, East Moriches. 631-513-7768, rebeccadolber.com

For the Art Connoisseur Mom

Surprising your mother with an original painting can be a well-intentioned mistake that costs thousands, which is why this Mother’s Day, Grenning Gallery in Sag Harbor is offering a different way to shop for art connoisseurs: art gallery gift certificates. Simply write down the amount mommy dearest is worth to you, and she should be able to find exactly what her heart desires. The beautifully wrapped, heavyweight gift certificate comes with a stack of complimentary catalogues to help Mom shop smart. 26 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-8469, grenninggallery.com

For the Mom Who Loves the Most Classic Gift of All

Of course there’s a florist on this list, but at least we try to feature a different business each time it’s included in a gift guide. So without further ado: L.A. Country Flowers, based in Riverhead and offering same-day delivery on the North Fork. They’ve got some gorgeous bouquets for Mother’s Day — including those with purple roses, hydrangeas or lilies — or you can ask the designer to try something new using the freshest flowers of the season. 41 Manor Lane, Riverhead. 631-722-3313, riverheadnyflowers.com

