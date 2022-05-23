Police Seek IDs for Trio Behind $3K Riverhead Target Theft

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who they say stole thousands of dollars worth of goods from the Riverhead Target store in February.

According to police, two women and a man entered Target, located at 1150 Old Country Road, at approximately 2 p.m. on February 17 and stole allergy medicine, clothes and boots before fleeing the store in a silver Toyota Camry with license plate 8XKC691.

The merchandise was valued at approximately $3,270, which amounts to a grand larceny charge, police said.

All three alleged suspects were captured on video, as was their car and its license plate. Police shared the images early Monday morning, May 23 with their request for help from the public to identify the people pictured in the video stills (above).

According to NY State penal law (§ 155.35), any theft of property exceeding $3,000 (or if the property is an ATM or its contents) can be charged as grand larceny in the third degree, a Class D felony that carries a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison. Grand larceny in the third degree carries no mandatory minimum sentence for first-time offenders, so thefts of this nature could lead to significantly less time, or even simply probation, but repeat offenders must receive at least 2–4 years in prison for this charge.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded by searching “P3 Tips” through the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.