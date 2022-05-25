Something to Wine About: 2021 Bridge Lane Rosé 

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Now that we are firmly, and finally, into the season of rosé all day, we are fortunate Long Island has no shortage of wonderful pink wine to keep us sated. If you are a fan of dry, old-world style rosés, the 2021 Bridge Lane Rosé may be just what you’re craving. From the Mosel bottle shape, to the bone-dry palate and pale pink color, to the long finish, filled with an abundance of acidity, this wine is quite reminiscent of the finest Alsace rosés.

The Alsace region is in Northeastern France and borders Switzerland and Germany. While it is located in France, there is a tremendous amount of German influence in the culture, and there is a colorful history of the region, which also includes Germany.

But back to the wine: One difference this lovely Long Island rosé has from an Alsace rosé is that in Alsace the only varietal in the wine would be pinot noir. The Bridge Lane Rosé is crafted from an interesting blend of 31% Cabernet Franc, 25% Merlot, 20% Rosette, 14% Teroldego, 10% Pinot Blanc.

Another difference is this wine is just slightly bolder than most Alsace rosés.

The wine is 100% stainless steel fermented and each graceful bottle retails for $20. However, if you want the wine without the glass bottle, it’s also available in a four-pack of cans for $28. We recently talked about getting great wine in the convenience of cans. Other ways Bridge Lane has made this wine available is in a box for $48 and a keg for $280. Any way you decide to enjoy it, the 2021 Bridge Lane Rosé is a terrific spring staple.

To learn more about Bridge Lane wines, visit bridgelanewine.com.