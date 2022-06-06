Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Pride Month is happening all June. Go out and shop the East End for some these fab products for this celebration of the LGBTQ community and Pride in the Hamptons and North Fork!

UGG Pride Shirts

For Pride month, UGG decided to join forces with “The Trevor Project” and welcome and show love to young people everywhere. Trevor Project is the largest organization preventing suicide among LGBTQ people in the world. Available at the UGG outlet at Tanger Mall in Riverhead. ugg.com

The Audacity of a Kiss: Love, Art & Liberation

Leslie Cohen was a fixture on the LGBTQ scene, helping open The Sahara in NYC and running lesbian parties at the Swamp. Her passing in March makes her 2021 book (nominated for a Lambda Literay Award for Best Memoir) even more precious. Cohen chronicles her 45-year-plus relationship with wife Beth Suskin, their love immortalized in George Segal’s “Gay Liberation” sculpture in the Village. Available at BookHampton and local bookstores. bookhampton.com

Morphe Pride Makeup (photo at top of page)

Many brands are showing support for Pride month. As a way to create a safe and loving environment for LGBTQ+ people, makeup company Morphe has partnered with “The Trevor Project.” morphe.com

Sage & Madison Gift Basket

Owner Chris Coffee finds joy in curating special one-of-a-kind baskets for his clients. From doggie baskets and Parisian treats to coffee and tea,able to match people’s personality to the gift they are receiving. It’s all about that special touch at Sage & Madison in Sag Harbor Village. sageandmadison.com

The Abercrombie & Fitch Pride Tee Pack

For their pride collection, Abercrombie & Fitch teamed up with The Trevor Project. For every sale, Abercrombie will donate $400,000 to The Trevor Project. Available at the Abercrombie & Fitch outlet at Tanger Outlets Mall in Riverhead. abercrombie.com

Thuyen Skincare Pronourish

Whether your hair is thinning or you just want a little extra volume, this hair-and-nails herbal formula contains all the essential vitamins and minerals needed for natural, healthy results. thuyenskincare.com