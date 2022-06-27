Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Foodies savored the farm-to-table restaurant trend serving up peak freshness in the East End’s agricultural heartland during Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork on Saturday, June 25 at Atlantis Banquets & Events at Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead.

“We’re proud to host this event,” said Joe Petrocelli, owner of Atlantis Banquets & Events and Long Island Aquarium, at Chefs of the North Fork.

The best part of going to a Dan’s Taste event is not only the incredible cuisine, but also getting to meet and interact with the amazing chefs that are featured at the event. The Chefs of the North Fork — the second event in the Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet — gave foodies the opportunity to do just that, all while sipping selected North Fork wines and other libations.

“It’s really a pleasure to be here because we’re very creative people … (and) it’s really a creative way to present something at the aquarium,” said Michael Meyers, co-owner of Adamas, which served guests their first libation of the evening: Pisco Quebranta non-aromatic grape brandy. “We think that Dan’s Papers does a lot of inventive things that make things a lot of fun. It’s all about having a good time, and I think they’ve embraced that and we’ve embraced that with them.”

Celebrating the bounty of the region’s fresh farm- and sea-to-table ingredients were participating Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork chefs and wineries aMano, A Lure, Le Fusion, Chef Frank’s Market, Main Road Biscuit Co., McCall Wines, Rugged Jack’s, The Chequit, American Beech, Southold General, Claudio’s, Jamesport Vineyards, Borghese Vineyard & Winery, Ellen’s on Front, The Preston House & Hotel, Pindar Vineyards, Insatiable Eats, Peconic Bay Vineyards, RGNY and Raphael Wine, as well as celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito.

“I think food festivals are the cure to most ills, and I think in the post-pandemic era, food festivals are a great way to bring people back together for something that’s objectively fun, easy and light,” DiSpirito said during the event’s opening cocktail hour. “I love being a part of it, and I’m thrilled that the Schneps family asked me to be a part of it. I’ve been a fan of Dan’s Papers; I love how hard they’re leaning in to festivals this summer. I think this summer is a perfect summer to host a number of festivals, as they’re doing, and I really look forward to working with my fellow chefs.”

Attendees at the annual event enjoyed a veritable feast while they indulged in chef-designed courses and sipped award-winning wines from local vineyards. It’s hard to resist chatting up fellow party-goers and networkers, but keep your energy levels high: You’ll need it to make it through dinner.

“We’re happy to be here, and it’s always fun to have a collaborative group effort with a bunch of local chefs that all work well together and are friends when we’re not at work with (each other),” said returning Chefs of the North Fork chef Noah Schwartz, who represented The Chequit this year.

It was a night filled with libations, plates upon plates of scrumptious food and a superb sunset that created a magical atmosphere. Each chef presented his or her recipe for success to an eager audience, who got to enjoy sampling it firsthand.

“It was great to be able to bring together the top chefs of the North Fork,” said Josh Schneps, Schneps Media CEO and co-publisher. “Each one of them brought out their signature dish, and it was an incredible opportunity for everyone to taste. Plus, all the wineries on the North Fork are incredible, and it was a terrific chance to be able to taste each of them.”

ALSO ON THE DAN’S TASTE MENU

“Dan’s Taste is an incredible series of events — working and getting to know the Dan’s Taste team and all the different venues and different chefs,” said Joe Sancio, Yieldstreet’s Director of Strategic Marketing. “It’s phenomenal seeing so many people come out from Long Island, and everything has its own flair. It’s just great to be a part of.”

Dan’s Rosé Soirée

The host for Rosé Soirée is Emmy-winning TV host and residential matchmaker of NBC’s Open House and New York Live Sara Gore. The world’s finest rosé wines will be available for tasting along with sampling of delicious bites from the East End’s top chefs and restaurants. That event will be held from 7–10 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at The Muses in Southampton.

Dan’s GrillHampton

Dan’s Taste Signature Weekend — the culmination of the summer-long Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet — kicks off with Dan’s GrillHampton, with celebrity host Foodgod. It’s the ultimate culinary clash of Hamptons versus New York City, at which East End chefs and pitmasters will compete against their Manhattan counterparts to win the votes of celebrity judges and guests. Only one team’s dishes can secure the victory, so the competition will be fierce. And while guests are deciding on their champion, they won’t want to miss all the beer, specialty cocktails, live music and dancing that round out this one-of-a-kind night of grilling and good times. Dan’s GrillHampton is on Friday, August 5 at the Bridgehampton Museum in Bridgehampton.

Dan’s Bubbles

Concluding Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet is the all-new Dan’s Bubbles, a walk-around tasting, also hosted by Foodgod — the first Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet event to place bubbly center stage. Guests will enjoy the finest Bubblies as they pair each glass with fresh seafood and fried chicken prepared by esteemed local chefs from premier eateries in Hamptons and on the North Fork. Dan’s Bubbles will be held Saturday, August 6, at the Bridgehampton Museum in Bridgehampton.

