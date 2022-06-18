Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Tour some of Sag Harbor’s finest restaurants, take Dad out for local Father’s Day dining specials, join us at Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork on June 25 and more foodie news bites and sips — all in this week’s East End “Food Seen.”

Sag Harbor Dining

Sag Harbor is an old whaling town (mentioned in Moby Dick) that oozes in charm and is home to several great restaurants. Lil’ Birdie opened on Division Street last fall, and it’s the chicken joint to end all chicken joints.

You can order your Lil’ Birdie bird however you like it: fried, grilled, rotisserie, whole and in sandwiches. One sandwich with some heat to it is The Gaijin, consisting of house kimchi and samurai sauce. Lil’ Birdie also serves wonderful sides, such as Manchurian cauliflower, potato salad, and cabbage slaw with jalapeño.

Biting into Il Capuccino famous garlic knots is reason enough to dine at the cozy Italian restaurant, just off Main Street. Il Cap has been a Sag staple since opening in 1972, and serves its delicious, homey cuisine seven nights a week at 5 p.m. (5:30 p.m. on Sunday).

There’s not a better smelling restaurant than Lulu Kitchen & Bar; the scent of wood-smoke from the restaurant’s wood-burning oven emanates throughout the restaurant. Delicious grilled options include octopus, branzino, grilled butternut squash steak (served with chimichurri sauce), and Duryea’s lobster cobb salad.

The American Hotel, an elegant former home built in 1846, houses eight guest rooms as well as a gourmet restaurant with an extensive, award-winning wine list. Wine Spectator annually recognizes The Hotel with their most prestigious award, making it one of only 87 restaurants worldwide to hold this honor.

The front porch allows diners at The American Hotel to take in the lively Sag Harbor scene while you eat.

Across the street, Chef Laurent Tourondel breathes fresh air into classic American fare at LT Burger. The burgers use the highest-quality beef, seasoned to perfection, and cooked to one’s liking. Any topping imaginable can be added too.

Other standouts include Kobe hot dogs, farm-fresh salads and of course, LT’s decadent milkshakes.

Sushi fans will love Sen, a minimalist-designed modern Japanese restaurant located on Main Street. The edamame appetizer is great and not too salty, while the sushi pairs ingredients that taste wonderful together and the fish quality is almost Nakazawa-level. Sen also boasts an impressive sake list.

Lastly, if one takes a stroll down Water Street, there’s The Beacon with outstanding elevated sunset views and the food to match.

Father’s Day Specials

Over in Montauk, Navy Beach will celebrate Father’s Day by offering all dads a complimentary Budweiser beer or Bloody Mary with their meal. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner beginning at noon.

They have also launched the 10th annual “dine + donate program” to support the Navy SEAL Foundation, with $1 added to each dining check Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Guests at Navy Beach will also be able to donate additional funds to the organization. Since partnering with the Navy SEAL Foundation in 2013, the restaurant has raised over $175,000 for the Navy SEAL Foundation.

Visit navybeach.com to view the complete calendar for private event closing dates.

Take note of a nice gesture that all Rooted Hospitality Group restaurants (Cowfish, RUMBA, flora and now Fauna) do on Father’s Day: Dads receive a secret gift. It’s a “little something that dads always appreciate.” For dads who are boaters, they do dockside delivery at both Cowfish and RUMBA; call ahead for arrangements.

And More…

Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork, the popular Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet event, will take place on Saturday, June 25 at Atlantis Banquets & Events at Long Island Aquarium on East Main Street in Riverhead. The evening features many of the North Fork’s top chefs.

Tom Schaudel will represent A Lure and aMano; Chef Noah Schwartz will be cooking on behalf of the Chequit Inn; Jennie Werts from Ellen’s on Front; Bruce Miller from American Beech; and chefs from Insatiable Eats, The Preston House & Hotel, Claudio’s, Le Fusion, Southold General, Rugged Jack’s and Main Road Biscuit Co. round out the culinary offerings.

Borghese, Jamesport, PBV, Raphael, Pindar and McCall’s will be pouring vino. Cocktail reception starts at 6:15 p.m.

Chefs of the North Fork tickets are $175 at DansTaste.com, and a portion of proceeds will benefit 501 (c)(3) organizations including All for the East End (AFTEE), which showcases and provides support to the more than 1,000 charity organizations in the five East End towns.

Looking ahead, on Friday, June 24 from 6–9 p.m. RGNY, the female-led winery on the North Fork will host the first Chef Spotlight event of the summer season.

They’re collaborating with Ten Homakase’s Chef Daniel Kim, who will serve up a multi-course omakase dinner featuring strategically paired wines from RGNY. The vineyard is located on Sound Avenue in Northville.

La Capannina in Wainscott, the popular pizza spot, is now offering vegan pizza featuring Pleese Cheese, which is an allergen-friendly, plant-based mozzarella alternative. Founded by vegans Kobi and Abev Regev, Pleese Cheese is now available to purchase online at pleesefoods.com/buy.

For every case of Pleese Cheese sold, a tree is planted by the National Forest Foundation.

Claude’s Restaurant at Southampton Inn now serves dinner nightly, as well as breakfast and lunch daily.

TBar Southampton, the steakhouse located next to the Southampton train station, is open for the season. Look for steaks, Long Island duck, burgers and salads. For now, the restaurant is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Food Quote: “Food for thought is no substitute for the real thing.” ~ cartoonist, Walt Kelly

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!