Summer is almost here and the wait for camps to open is almost over. Just as your kids have been waiting all year, camps all over Long Island are as equally excited to welcome your kids this summer.

This is what summer camp directors and employees are looking forward to this year.

Hamptons Baseball Camp

Water Mill, 631-907-2566, hamptonsbaseballcamp.com

I’m looking forward to being on the field working with the campers and watching them apply their skills in-game time. Also looking forward to the fellowship amongst the families and friends of Hamptons Baseball Camp.

Clients can expect top-notch coaching with innovative teaching constructs that prioritize player development, camaraderie, and the study of baseball.

Also, new vocabulary words that apply to team-building like ‘perspicacity’ and motivational phrases like “acting with speed” to learn skills, overcome obstacles and add leadership.

— Eddie McCarthy, Camp Director

Hampton Country Day Camp

East Hampton, 631-537-1770, hamptoncountrydaycamp.com

At Country Day Camp we are so excited for a camp season where kids can be kids, have fun, make new friends, feel safe and accepted. Thats what camp is really meant to be.

— Doris Rosen, Camp Director

Brookhaven Day Camp

Yaphank, 631-924-4033, brookhavendaycamp.com

We have lots of special days. We have a lot of different activities. We are on a mile long lake, not only are we on 24 acres, we have a mile long lake that we have also, which we do boating on. We have hills on our property so on one of our hills we have a 150-foot slip and slide they go down they love that! We have all sports, nature, animals here, everything!

Some of the things we are doing that we didn’t for the last two years with our travel kids, the older children, we’re going to go back to Adventure Land and Splish Splash.

— Brookhaven Day Camp

Hamptons Learning Cottage

Southampton, 631-394-1791, hamptonslearningcottage.com

I’m looking forward to spending time with each camper. Getting to know the children, their creativity in their artworks, songwriting and music creation never cease to amaze me! I also love the visits from our special guests, who bring so much energy and talent to our camps. We are very blessed to have such a wonderful talent pool of local best selling children’s authors like Laura Mancuso, Nina Ross and Billy Baldwin, as well as Puppeteer Liz Joyce whom we are super excited to host this year!

— Luanne Asta, Camp Director

Some of the listed camps are still looking for summer help. Visit the listed links or call to inquire.