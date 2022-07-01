Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Jill Rappaport, Animal Advocate, Journalist

Jill Rappaport
Jill Rappaport

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Jill Rappaport

Episode 86: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Jill Rappaport, journalist, animal advocate, and author. She has reported for the TODAY show for over 22 years, and she was the creator, host and executive producer of the animal welfare program Best in Shelter with Jill Rappaport for NBC. She hosts the Dog Bowl and Puppy Bowl, dog rescue and adoption programs, on Animal Planet.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Jill Rappaport, journalist, animal advocate, and author – Episode 86

