Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Spend your days enjoying all-ages fun at our top five family and kids events this week in the Hamptons and North Fork, July 9–12, 2022.

You can find more things to do this season with our Summer 2022 Calendar: Can’t-Miss Hamptons & North Fork Events.

Top 5 Family Events to Check Out This Week

Jump Rope & Double Dutch Games With Erica Dantzler

Saturday, July 9, 11 a.m.

Even if your little one has never skipped rope before, bring them over to Project Most, where they can learn and have fun with two-time world champion in Double Dutch Erica Dantzler. The class is for jumpers in grades K-3 and advanced registration is required.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Skating Party At Greenport American Legion

Saturday, July 9, 1 p.m.

Teens in grades 6-12 won’t want to miss out on this cool party that includes roller skate rentals and ice pops. Register ahead of time with the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library.

102 3rd Street, Greenport. 631-734-6360, cutchogue.librarycalendar.com

My Life: The Musical

Monday, July 11–Friday, July 15, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m

If your kiddo ages 7-9 can’t get enough of the stage, bring them over to the Bay Street Theater, where they will create and perform their very own musical. Students will develop ideas for an original script and learn standard songs and choreography. The week will culminate in a performance for family and friends.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Summer Kids’ Cooking Class

Monday, July 11, 11 a.m.–noon

Bring your little chef ages 2.5-6 over to Amber Waves Farm, where they will prepare meals using fresh ingredients found on the farm, including veggies and herbs. The class is $45 and includes 2 caregivers. While you’re there, you can pick your own produce and enjoy some treats at the Market & Cafe.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Cereal Bar Party!

Tuesday, July 12, 4–5 p.m.

Your teen can create their own cereal by mixing together some of their favorites. The event is free but pre-registration is required.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Amagansett Youth Park

Your kiddos can hop, skip and jump over to the Amagansett Youth Park in the rain or shine of spring. The facilities include picnic tables, a roller-skating rink and a playground. On a rainy day, head into the clubhouse for the indoor play area and toddler arts center.

206 Town Lane, East Hampton. ehamptonny.gov/facilities/facility/details/Amagansett-Youth-Park-60

Atlantic Avenue Beach

This beach is a hit with parents due to its beautiful sand, nice-sized waves and vigilant lifeguards. There’s also a snack shack serving ice cream, food and drinks. Parking and restrooms are available.

4 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett. 631-324-2417, ehamptonny.gov/facilities/facility/details/Atlantic-Avenue-Beach-45

Gemelli Gelato

Kiddos and parents rave about this cool Hamptons favorite featuring both indoor and outdoor seating. Handmade flavors include Rainbow Cookie and Chocolate Marshmallow Chip, along with fun toppings and flavored waffle cones.

139 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-5600, gemelligelatohamptonbays.com

Havens Beach Park

Welcome summer with a playground, gazebo and bathrooms right on the beach in Sag Harbor. Kiddos can enjoy some beautiful scenery while they play.

Havens Beach Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0222, sagharborchamber.com/vendors/havens-beach

The Lobster Roll

If your littles are hungry after an adventurous day of exploring the Hamptons, take them over to the Lobster Roll, which has locations in both Amagansett and Southampton. Classics like fish and chips, fried calamari and seafood nachos mean that parents and kiddos alike will enjoy their food while soaking in the nautical atmosphere.

1980 Montauk Highway, Amagansett. 631-267-3740, lobsterroll.com

Long Island Aquarium

A popular destination for native Long Islanders as well as visitors, the Long Island Aquarium offers bustling indoor exhibits that include an Amazon Rainforest, Amphibian Alley and of course, your favorite swimmy friends. You’ll also enjoy outdoor exhibits that include Ancient Reptile Ruins and Creatures of the Night.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Patty’s Berries and Bunches

If you’re looking for a great way to enjoy the North Fork with the kiddos, head on over to Patty’s Berries and Bunches, where you’ll enjoy U-pick berries and flowers. There’s also a fresh produce stand with seasonal ice cream and baked goods for purchase.

410 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-655-7996, pattysberriesandbunches.org

Quogue Wildlife Refuge

Your little nature lover can explore critters living in forests and ponds as well as view a beautiful butterfly garden. There’s also a nature gift shop kids can check out on the weekends from noon-4 p.m.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

South Fork Natural History Museum

If your kiddo loves critters, fly on over to the South Fork Natural History Museum, where they can enjoy a large touch tank and life-sized displays of animal life. The museum is open every day from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., but you should make sure to call ahead of your visit.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Southampton Golf Range

Check out this 18-hole mini-golf course complete with batting cages and a driving range. You can also stop by the snack bar for some classic burgers and fries.

699 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, hamptonminigolf.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.