Police are on the hunt for a hit and run driver who killed a motorcyclist during a crash in Riverside early Tuesday morning, July 12.

Southampton Town Police said Southampton Town Emergency Communications Division received several 911 calls at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday about a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on County Road 104, also known as Quogue Riverhead Road. Patrol officers responded along with New York State Troopers, Riverhead Fire Department, and Flanders Volunteer Ambulance.

According to police, officers determined that the motorcyclist had not survived the crash, and the driver who struck the motorcyclist had fled the scene.

Southampton Town Detectives were requested to respond and investigate the cause of the crash.

The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Police are looking for a 2002 GMC Envoy, color tan, with passenger-side damage.

Southampton Town Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to please contact them at 631-702-2230.

This is the second fatal hit and run in Riverside this year. In January, a driver fled the scene after hitting and killing a homeless man on Flanders Road.