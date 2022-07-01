July 4 Weekend 2022 Events & Activities in the Hamptons

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Celebrate Independence Day and make the most out of this July 4 weekend in the Hamptons, with fun and enriching events and activities, July 1–7, 2022.

And don't miss all the 2022 July Fourth fireworks shows this weekend in the North Fork + Shelter Island and the Hamptons!

You can find more things to do this season with our Summer 2022 Calendar: Can’t-Miss Hamptons & North Fork Events.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Juice & Booga Sugar at The Steven Talkhouse

Friday, July 1, 7 p.m.

Sip in the sweet sounds of Juice and Booga Sugar along with your cocktails at The Stephen Talkhouse. Purchase your tickets ahead of time as none will be sold at the door before 1 a.m.

61 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Lynn Blue @ the Wölffer Estate Winestand

Saturday, July 2, 5 p.m.

Bring your blanket and sunscreen for a dreamy afternoon with Lynn Blue at Wölffer Estate. Wines and ciders will be available by the glass or bottle, along with a selection of food items. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Dave Mason at WHBPAC

Saturday, July 2, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to see Dave Mason, who has written over 100 songs and has three gold albums. Mason has collaborated with the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Paul McCartney and George Harrison.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1300, whbpac.org

The Lighter Side at Cowfish

Sunday, July 3, noon–3 p.m.

Delight in a delicious brunch, gorgeous views and acoustic music at Cowfish on a Sunday afternoon. Cowfish brunch includes a nautical take on many breakfast/lunch classics, as well as some colorful cocktails.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

Dudu Fisher at the Jewish Center of the Hamptons

Sunday, July 3, 4 p.m.

The Jewish Center of the Hamptons presents an evening of music featuring Israeli singing sensation Dudu Fisher, best known for his performance as Jean Valjean in the Broadway musical Les Misérables. Tickets are $54 for members and $72 for nonmembers.

44 Woods Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-9858, jcoh.org/event/dudu-fisher

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Happy Hour Cruise

Friday, July 1, 4–6 p.m.

Enjoy a beautiful Montauk Cruise where your $30 ticket includes discounts on beer, wine and the Drink of the Day.

462 West Lake Drive, Montauk. exploretock.com/easybreezecruises/event/340600

Southampton Firecracker 8K

Saturday, July 2, 8 a.m.

Lace up your running shoes and get moving for a good cause. First, second and third place winners will be awarded in age group categories from 0–80+. Register online ahead of time.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. southamptonrotary.org/1771/Page/Show?ClassCode=Page&Slug=firecracker-8k-race-3-mile-run-walk

Pop-Up Picnic in the Park Couple Date Night + 5 Love Languages

Saturday, July 2, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Couples can enjoy a pop-up date night picnic in Hampton Bays or a location of their choice. Your mobile device and Internet connection can allow you to access your own Digital Date Night box that covers all 5 love languages.

102 Old Riverhead Road, Hampton Bays. eventbrite.com/e/pop-up-picnic-in-the-park-couple-date-night-5-love-languages-self-guided-tickets-339324186777

July 4 Weekend at the Breakers

Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Enjoy the Hamptons in high style at The Breakers in Montauk, where shopping, a DJ and a pool party are all a part of the Independence Day action. Local shop Dooz is offering a free mini tote with every purchase.

55 South Elmwood Avenue, Monatuk. eventbrite.com/e/july-4th-weekend-breakers-montauk-tickets-342138885617

Art & Antique Festival

Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3, 11 a.m.

Enjoy food booths, crafts and antiques in Agawam Park.

51 Pond Lane, Southampton. festivalnet.com/93293/Southampton-New-York/Craft-Shows/Art-and-Antique-Festival

Southampton Farmers and Artisans Market

Sunday, July 3, 9 a.m.

Get out and about for the holiday weekend at the Southampton Farmers and Artisans Market, where you can sample the wares of lots of local vendors and craftspeople. Freshly caught fish, silk designs, woodcrafts and soaps are all available to view and purchase.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonchamber.com

Hampton Flea Market

Sunday, July 3, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Get out and about with a DJ spinning your favorite tunes at the Hampton Flea Market located at the Southampton History Museum. You’ll view works from over 40 hand-selected vintage dealers emphasizing sustainability.

17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 917-767-3279, [email protected], southamptonhistory.org

Open Mic Night at the Gazebo

Wednesday, July 6, 5:30 p.m.

Are you a singer, a poet, or an instrumentalist? Join your fellow creatives a the Gazebo in Montauk Village, where you can share your talent or just listen.

742 Montauk Highway, Montauk. montaukchamber.com

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Jackson Pollock Drip Painting Workshop and Tour

Friday, July 1, 10–11:30 a.m.

Don’t miss your opportunity to get creative at the Pollock-Krasner House. You’ll enjoy a guided tour of the home of artists Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner followed by a hands-on painting workshop on a canvas you can take home! The cost of $55 per person includes all supplies.

830 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-329-2811, mannix.studio/jackson-pollock

Weekend With a Writer: Have Your Life Written as a Book Over the Weekend

Friday, July 1, 7–10 p.m.

Enjoy a fantastic weekend of having a professional writer turn your life into a 200-page autobiography. Talk about your life with your writer and spend the next day continuing your interview, drinks, meals and conversations. The book will take about 20 days to complete, after which it will be yours to share, sell or publish.

28 Shore Road, Amagansett. allevents.in/amagansett/weekend-with-a-writer-have-your-life-written-as-a-book-over-a-weekend/10000346931019017

Tai Chi With Judith Budd-Walsh

Thursday, July 7, 10–11 a.m.

Head on over to the John Jermain Library, where you’ll learn about the ancient practice of Tai Chi and Qi Gong. The focus on posture, movement and balance will help to promote wellness. The class is free and will be held outside if the weather allows.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Techspressionism: Digital and Beyond

On view through July 23

Don’t miss this special summer exhibition exploring the potential of electronic media. It includes the work of over 90 artists from 20 different countries.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Flash: Featuring Greg Lotus

On view through July 24

Don’t miss this colorful exhibition at the White Room Gallery featuring everything from luxury Americana to avant-garde paintings. Photographer Greg Lotus is known for his female-centric photos that celebrate the personality and vintage style of enigmatic ladies.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Set It Off

On view through July 24

Don’t miss this special exhibition curated by Racquel Chevremont and Mickalene Thomas at the Parrish Art Museum. View sculpture, paintings and collages that explore minimalism as it relates to memories and spacial awareness.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Art in the Garden at LongHouse Reserve

On view through September

View the beauty of nature and the charm of sculpture all summer at the LongHouse Reserve. Works include those by Daniel Arsham, Steven and William Ladd and Prune Nourry. The museum is open Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays by timed reservations.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

