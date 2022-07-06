Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The stars came out for July 4 weekend in the Hamptons this year, including Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker who had just recently split up, according to gossip hounds. Of course, the couple also showed up at what’s quickly gaining a reputation as the hottest celebrity party of the South Fork summer.

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker in the Hamptons

Although it was reported two weeks ago that Jenner and Booker decided to call it quits, the love affair looked like it was back on over July 4 weekend in the Hamptons.

The model and NBA player were seen relaxing on the beach in the Hamptons on July 3. Prior to that, the couple was spotted getting out of a black SUV on July 1 at McNamara Liquors in Bridgehampton.

A source told US Weekly, “There wasn’t any PDA, but they both looked to be in a great mood.” The eyewitness said that Jenner bought a bottle of her own 818 Tequila (which store workers joked about), as well as some Whispering Angel rose’ wine.

Booker has reportedly signed a four-year deal with the Phoenix Suns for $214 million in addition to the $70 million left on his two-year original rookie extension.

Michael Rubin’s White Party

The lovebirds were also part of the star-studded crowd who celebrated the Fourth of July at Philadelphia 76ers co-owner/Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s legendary, always star-studded annual “White Party” at his Bridgehampton home.

Aside from Jenner and Booker, hot couple Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai were also photographed at the party. According to Black Sports Online, the Boston Celtics player and English R&B singer have been dating off and on since 2019.

Other celebs in attendance included Jay-Z and Beyonce, James Harden, Emily Ratajkowski, Fat Joe, Robert Kraft and Draymond Green.

Performers included Drake, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Quavo and Fabolous.

Scott, who is expecting a third child with Jenner’s sister Kylie, attended Rudin’s White Party last year for July 4, when he and Kylie were expecting their second child. Talk about deja vous!