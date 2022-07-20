Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Most white wine drinkers will concur that sauvignon blanc really is the quintessential summer wine. A quick trip to most local wine stores will net you a large assortment of this sunny white wine, and the majority of those wines will be hailing from New Zealand, which is world-renowned for their sauvignon blanc. They produce constantly solid sauvignon blancs with their fruit forward signature grapefruit notes.

McCall Cuvee Nicola Sauvignon Blanc 2020

If you love sauvignon blanc but are ready to try something a bit different, and definitely less grapefruity, the beautiful Cuvee Nicola from McCall Wines might fit the bill perfectly. Russ McCall named it for his wife Nicola. This lyrical wine is delightfully light and crisp. And while the expected citrus notes are present, instead of the overpowering grapefruit notes found in the New Zealand version of sauvignon blanc, this wine has intriguing notes of lime, grass, and, ironically enough, kiwi fruit.

The wine that was sampled was 2020, but because of its immense popularity, the 2021 might now be the only available vintage. Don’t be disappointed, the 2021 received a 90 point rating from Robert Parker’s Wine Spectator.

This lovely wine is 100% sauvignon blanc. It’s fermented only in stainless steel with no oak contact for six months before bottling. A bottle retails for $24.

Cuvee Nicola is a great go-to for all your outside daytime summer activities. Bright and sunny, it pairs wonderfully with seafood, salads, and fruits as well as Asian cuisine. It also drinks great on its own. So if you’re in the mood for a great sauvignon blanc, forgo the New Zealand choices and go local. Try the McCall Cuvee Nicola as a delicious Long Island alternative.

Learn more about McCall Wines at mccallwines.com.