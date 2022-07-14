What to Do on the North Fork This Week, July 15–20, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Spend some time enjoying all the fun and exciting summer events and activities happening on the North Fork this week, July 15–20, 2022.

DAN’S PAPERS EVENTS

Dan’s PowerList of the East End

Wednesday, July 20, 6 p.m.

Join Dan’s Papers for a powerful evening honoring movers and shakers on the East End for their commitment and influence at Giorgio’s Baiting Hollow. If you’d like to nominate someone or learn more about sponsorships, contact [email protected] or call 718-260-4512.

100 Fox Hill Drive, Baiting Hollow. SchnepsMedia.com

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Jay Shepard and Friends Live at Alive on 25

Friday, July 15, 5 p.m.

Join Jay Shepard and Friends live on Main Street in front of Craft’d for live music while you take in the sights and sounds of Alive on 25. Meanwhile, enjoy all of the craft beverages, artists and street vendors the festival has to offer.

127 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-440-1350, downtownriverhead.org/alive-on-25

The Doo Wop Project at The Suffolk Theater

Saturday, July 16, 8–10 p.m.

Join this sensational crew singing hits from shows like The Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical and a Bronx Tale. Tickets begin at $59 and doors open at 7 p.m.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Haven’s Farmers Market

Saturday, July 16, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Get out and about on Shelter Island for this event featuring fresh local fish, baked goods and wine. Admission is free but donations to the Shelter Island Historical Society are welcome.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

Brewery & Vineyard Tour

Saturday and Sunday, July 16 & 17, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Pedal through the North Fork and sip some local flavors on this 18-mile tour. You’ll view the landscape, sample olive oil tastings, pay a visit to local farm stands and enjoy a stroll down Love Lane. Upgrade your package for wine and beer samples as well as a la carte features.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

Garden Party to Benefit the Shelter Island Education Foundation

Sunday, July 17, 4–6 p.m.

Enjoy a garden party with passed appetizers, a wine bar and live music overlooking the harbor for a good cause. The Shelter Island Education Foundation awards grants to students for expanding their horizons and exploring their passions.

108 Ram Island Drive, Shelter Island. 631-749-0811, shelterislandedfoundation.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Watercolors & Wine Workshop

Wednesday, July 20, 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Enjoy this relaxing class led by watercolor expert Melissa Hyatt, during which you will paint a North Fork coastal landscape while sipping on a glass of Suhru wine. Learn about making non-toxic, handmade watercolor paints and the wet-on-dry techniques. Tickets are $90 and can be purchased ahead of time.

28735 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-603-8127, exploretock.com/suhruwines/event/340939/watercolors-wine-workshop-with-local-artists

VIP Blending Session at Sannino Vineyard

Wednesday, July 20, 3–6 p.m.

If you’re interested in the winemaking experience, you can start off by getting a full tour of the vineyard, production facilities and barrel shelter of Sannino Vineyard. The tour will also include a tasting, light lunch and a red wine blending session. You’ll leave with your own take-home bottle.

15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

High Summer

Saturday, July 16–Tuesday, August 16

Don’t miss this fantastic celebration of the sultry spirit of high summer at the William Ris Gallery. Artists include Wendy Prellwitz and Doug Reina. An opening reception will be held on July 16 from 4–7 p.m.

1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-408-5203, williamris.com

Detour III

Through August 27

Enjoy this lovely summer exhibition at East End Arts showcasing the divergent forms, techniques and styles of artists across Long Island. Many of these local artists have established careers and collections in museums.

141 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-2171, eastendarts.org

