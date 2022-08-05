Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about on the East End to enjoy all-ages family fun and kids events at our top five activities this week in the Hamptons and North Fork, August 6–9, 2022.

You can find more things to do this season with our Summer 2022 Calendar: Can’t-Miss Hamptons & North Fork Events.

Top 5 Kids Events To Check Out This Week

Ice Cream Social

Saturday, August 6, 1-4 p.m.

Parents and kiddos who love sweet treats can head on over to the Thomas Moore House and Bay View SchoolHouse for an afternoon that includes children’s games, a bake sale and live music. You can also view a special exhibit in the Mayne Gallery of the Ann Currie-Bell House called “Summer Colonies of Southold.” The cost is $5 per adult but children under age 14 can attend for free.

55200 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

Harbes Annual Peach Harvest

Saturday and Sunday, August 6-7

Don’t miss this sweet experience for the whole family that will include peach eating contests and live music. Little farmers will enjoy a Barnyard Adventure that includes a musical hayride, bounce pillows and a Sports Zone. Meanwhile, parents can sample treats and wine tastings in the renovated potato barn.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Sea Animal Exploration

Tuesday, August 9, 1-3 p.m.

You and your little guppies can join Peconic Land Trust at Town Park to explore marine life and help capture under-the-sea creatures. The event is free but pre-registration is recommended.

100 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Sunset Nature Tour by Kayak or Paddle Board with East End Explorer

Tuesday, August 9, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss this paddle tour for adults and kiddos of all ages beginning at Conscience Point and heading to the Shellfish Hatchery. You’ll learn about oyster cages, shellfish farming and the aquaculture process.

Conscience Point, Southampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org/calendar

In-Person Paint N’ Pizza Night for Teens and Adults

Tuesday, August 9, 6:30-8 p.m.

Take your teen over to the Hampton Bays Public Library, where you will paint your own jellyfish scene on a canvas and enjoy a slice of pizza from Francesca’s in Hampton Bays. A non-refundable $20 fee is due at registration.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Amagansett Youth Park

Your kiddos can hop, skip and jump over to the Amagansett Youth Park in the rain or shine of spring. The facilities include picnic tables, a roller-skating rink and a playground. On a rainy day, head into the clubhouse for the indoor play area and toddler arts center.

206 Town Lane, East Hampton. ehamptonny.gov/facilities/facility/details/Amagansett-Youth-Park-60

Amber Waves Farm

Your little ones will love this family-friendly farm that features over 350 varieties of veggies, herbs and fresh-cut flowers. You’ll also enjoy a market cafe featuring a special kids’ menu and bakery.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Atlantic Avenue Beach

This beach is a hit with parents due to its beautiful sand, nice-sized waves and vigilant lifeguards. There’s also a snack shack serving ice cream, food and drinks. Parking and restrooms are available.

4 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett. 631-324-2417, ehamptonny.gov/facilities/facility/details/Atlantic-Avenue-Beach-45

Bostwick’s Chowder House

You won’t miss out on any Hamptons sun when you get a table outside at Bostwick’s Chowder House. Parents can enjoy classics like local flounder, crab cakes and wine, while kids can sample a special Guppy menu.

277 Pantigo Road, East Hampton. 631-324-1111, bostwickschowderhouse.com

BuddhaBerry

Cool off with the delicious frozen yogurt, ice cream and waffles at BuddhaBerry. You’ll enjoy lots of fresh ingredients and superfood toppings.

125 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-808-3888, buddhaberry.com

Havens Beach Park

Welcome summer with a playground, gazebo and bathrooms right on the beach in Sag Harbor. Kiddos can enjoy some maritime scenery while they play.

Havens Beach Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0222, sagharborchamber.com/vendors/havens-beach

Montauk Downs State Park

Enjoy a large, Olympic-sized public pool, kiddie pool and showers at this family favorite at the end of the Hamptons. There are also tennis courts and a grill room that serves breakfast and lunch. Adults enter for $7 and children are $5. Parking is free.

50 South Fairview Avenue, Montauk. 631-668-3781, parks.ny.gov/parks/29/details.aspx

Patty’s Berries & Bunches

If you’re looking for a great way to enjoy the North Fork with the kiddos, head on over to Patty’s Berries and Bunches, where you’ll enjoy U-pick berries and flowers. There’s also a fresh produce stand with seasonal ice cream and baked goods for purchase.

410 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-655-7996, pattysberriesandbunches.org

Puff & Putt Family Fun Center

Mini Golf, boating and board rentals are all part of the outdoor fun at Puff & Putt. A small arcade and toy store are also located on the premises.

659 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-4473, puffandputt.business.site

Quogue Wildlife Refuge

Your little nature lover can explore critters living in forests and ponds as well as view a beautiful butterfly garden. There’s also a nature gift shop kids can check out on the weekends from noon-4 p.m.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Wickham’s Fruit Farm

You and your little farmers can pick their own mix-and-match berries while enjoying fresh produce and baked goods at the fruit stand all summer long. The farm is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

28700 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com/index.htm

