Explore the East End August 19–22, 2022 to find fun events and activities for the whole family, including kids, in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Top 5 Kids Events To Check Out This Week

Swim With the Mermaids

Friday, August 19, various times

Reserve your spot ahead of time to swim with a live mermaid at the Long Island Aquarium. Times are available at 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. Your little swimmer will get to view tropical fish from all over the world in the Shark Reef Lagoon. Wet suits are available, but you can also bring your own bathing suit.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com/mermaids

The Secret Life of Vineyard Pond

Saturday, August 20, 10 a.m.

Kiddos of all ages can enjoy this special program where they can discover turtles, frogs, ducks and fish. Little explorers will use magnifiers and microscopes to discover how critters breathe, catch their food and hide from danger. Reservations are required and tickets are $10 for children and $15 for adults.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Harbes Tomato Harvest

Saturday and Sunday, August 20 and 21, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Little farmers and their parents won’t want to miss the Tomato Harvest at Harbes Farm, where Barnyard Admission includes a Musical Hayride tour of the farm, bounce pillows and a Sports Zone. There’s also a Lil’ Farmers Playland that has a trike track, obstacle course and hedge maze. Meanwhile, adults will appreciate the live music, food and wine options.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Mini Photoshoot With the Country Camera

Through August 20

Don’t miss this weekend opportunity to take your little supermodels over to the Peconic River Park in Riverhead, where they will enjoy a discounted mini photo shoot.

40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-294-8962, srthecountrycamera.mypixieset.com

Our Fabulous Variety Show “Page to Stage” Summer Series

Monday–Friday, August 22–26, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Don’t miss this special week-long opportunity for students ages 5–7 that gives them the freedom to imagine their own plots and characters. Scholarships, multi-week rates and sibling discounts are available.

977 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike. 631-507-4603, ourfabulousvarietyshow.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Amagansett Youth Park

Your kiddos can hop, skip and jump over to the Amagansett Youth Park in the rain or shine of spring. The facilities include picnic tables, a roller-skating rink and a playground. On a rainy day, head into the clubhouse for the indoor play area and toddler arts center.

206 Town Lane, East Hampton. ehamptonny.gov/facilities/facility/details/Amagansett-Youth-Park-60

Amber Waves Farm

Your little ones will love this family-friendly farm that features over 350 varieties of veggies, herbs and fresh-cut flowers. You’ll also enjoy a market café featuring a special kids’ menu and bakery.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Atlantic Avenue Beach

This beach is a hit with parents due to its beautiful sand, nice-sized waves and vigilant lifeguards. There’s also a snack shack serving ice cream, food and drinks. Parking and restrooms are available.

4 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett.631-324-2417, ehamptonny.gov/facilities/facility/details/Atlantic-Avenue-Beach-45

Havens Beach Park

Welcome summer with a playground, gazebo and bathrooms right on the beach in Sag Harbor. Kiddos can enjoy some maritime scenery while they play.

Havens Beach Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0222, sagharborchamber.com

Montauk Downs State Park

Enjoy a large, Olympic-sized public pool, kiddie pool and showers at this family favorite at the end of the Hamptons. There are also tennis courts and a grill room that serves breakfast and lunch. Adults enter for $7 and children are $5. Parking is free.

50 South Fairview Avenue, Montauk. 631-668-3781, parks.ny.gov/parks/29

Moo Moo Ice Cream

Enjoy lots of delicious hand-dipped ice cream, waffle cones, toppings and more at Moo Moo Ice Cream after a long day of taking in the East End.

69 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-604-2382, easthamptonicecream.com

Patty’s Berries & Bunches

If you’re looking for a great way to enjoy the North Fork with the kiddos, head on over to Patty’s Berries and Bunches, where you’ll enjoy U-pick berries and flowers. There’s also a fresh produce stand with seasonal ice cream and baked goods for

purchase.

410 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-655-7996, pattysberriesandbunches.org

Puff & Putt Family Fun Center

Mini Golf, boating and board rentals are all part of the outdoor fun at Puff & Putt. A small arcade and toy store are also located on the premises.

659 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-4473, puffandputt.business.site

Quogue Wildlife Refuge

Your little nature lover can explore critters living in forests and ponds as well as view a beautiful butterfly garden. There’s also a nature gift shop kids can check out on the weekends from noon–4 p.m.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More

If your little ones are hungry after a fun day of exploring the East End, take them over to the Smokin’ Wolf BBQ, where they can get their fill of ribs, burgers and quesadillas. While you’re there, don’t forget the pies, cookies, or flavored seltzer.

199 Pantigo Road, East Hampton. 631-604-6470, smokinwolfbbq.com

Wickham’s Fruit Farm

You and your little farmers can pick their own mix-and-match berries while enjoying fresh produce and baked goods at the fruit stand all summer long. The farm is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

28700 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com

