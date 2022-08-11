Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week: August 12–17, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Plan carefully to make the most of a very busy week of fun in the Hamptons, with art, live shows, workshops, outdoor activities and more, August 12–17, 2022.

You can find more things to do this season with our Summer 2022 Calendar: Can’t-Miss Hamptons & North Fork Events.

DAN’S PAPERS HAMPTONS EVENTS

Dan’s Papers Kite Fly

Saturday, August 13, 5:30–6:45 p.m.

Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner invites the community to the 2022 Kite Fly. Adults and children flying kites at Sagg Main Beach have a chance to win prizes for the Most Beautiful Kite, the Most Newsworthy Kite, the Highest Flying Kite, the Smallest, the Best Homemade, the Scariest, the Oldest Kite Flyer, the Youngest Kite Flyer, the biggest kite, the Kite Flyer in the best Costume and the Ugliest Kite.

1200 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack. DansPapers.com/event/dans-papers-kite-fly-2022

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Claudia Oshry: Not Like Other Girls

Friday, August 12, 8–10 p.m.

When Claudia Oshry got fired from a miserable fashion internship in college, she decided to stay in bed and share her stories under the name “Girl With No Job.” She ended up with 3 million followers on Instagram and was able to turn her social media posts into a smart, funny stand-up routine that you can catch live in the Hamptons! Ticket prices begin at $55.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Anna Shoemaker at The Stephen Talkhouse

Friday, August 12, 8 p.m.

Take in the indie-pop sounds of Anna Shoemaker, an up-and-coming lady rocker from Brooklyn. Tickets are $50 and sold at the door.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Robert Hill Band at Wölffer Estate

Saturday, August 13, 5 p.m.

Don’t miss the catchy sounds of this blues/Americana/rock sensation while watching a bucolic sunset at Wölffer Estate. Bring your blanket or chair. Wines by the glass and bottle, as well as food items, will be available for purchase.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack.631-537-5106, exploretock.com/wolfferestatevineyard

Dark Star Orchestra at The Clubhouse

Sunday, August 14, 7 p.m.

Rock out to the Dark Star Orchestra as they perform the music of the Grateful Dead at the East End’s iconic Clubhouse. Tickets are $100 in advance and $125 on the day of the show. You can also arrive at 4 p.m. for a barbecue and drinks.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

3-Mile Crooked Pond Nature Hike to Truman Capote Stone

Saturday, August 13, 9–10:30 a.m.

Enjoy a beautiful Hamptons morning while you hike around the 17-acre Crooked Pond, which is undeveloped and has suffered minimal habitat loss. The hike is $15 for adults and advanced registration is required.

1061 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org/calendar

Antigua and Barbuda Hamptons Festival to Benefit i-tri

Saturday, August 13, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Meet at the John Steinbeck Waterfront Park for a day of music, crafts, sailing and cocktails. Later on, enjoy entertainment, food and drinks at the Awards Cocktail Party.

John Steinbeck Waterfront Park, Sag Harbor. abhamptonsfest.com

A Gala Affair: a Summer Fundraiser to Support WHBPAC

Saturday, August 13, 7–10 p.m.

Join the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center on a stunning estate in Remsenburg, where you’ll enjoy spectacular views, tasty bites, lovely bubbly and a live band, complete with dancing. Become a sponsor or purchase individual tickets to support WHBPAC.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org/event/a-summer-affair

Bees and Beekeeper

Tuesday, August 16, 10–11:30 a.m.

Learn all about bees, including their pollinating and role in their role in our food supply, from beekeeper Mary Woltz, owner of Bees’ Needs. Get an up-close look at her hives and learn about issues affecting local populations.

660 Old Stone Highway, Amagansett. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Jackson Pollock Drip Painting Workshop

Friday, August 12, 10–11:30 a.m.

Enjoy a Friday morning artistic adventure that includes a tour of the shared former home of Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner, as well as a hands-on painting workshop led by Karyn Mannix. The cost of $55 per person includes a take-home canvas and painting supplies.

830 Springs-Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-329-2811, mannix.studio

Paper Quilling & Rug Hooking

Saturday, August 13, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Join the Westhampton Beach Historical Society to learn the fine art of paper quilling and the relaxing hobby of rug hooking.

101 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1139, [email protected], whbhistorical.org

2-Bottle Basket Weaving Class

Saturday, August 13, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Learn how to create your own basket featuring a wooden center spacer and a wood “saddle” for holding up to two wine glasses. You’ll need to bring lunch, a pair of scissors, a pencil, a ruler and clothespins.

6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org

East Hampton Library’s Authors Night

Saturday, August 13, 5–7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a fantastic Hamptons literary event that includes mingling and book-signing by over 100 world-renowned authors. Dinner parties will be held at the private homes of the authors beginning at 8 p.m.

67 Newton Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, authorsnight.org

2022 Hampton Designer Showcase Preview Party

Saturday, August 13, 6–8:30 p.m.

Enjoy the preview party for this stunning showcase in which 20 designers will transform the Ivy Lodge into an impressive display of modern design techniques. Funds raised will go to support the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. Shuttle service will be

provided.

120 Edge of Woods Road, Southampton. 631-488-4269, hamptondesignershowhouse.com

HC&G’s 20th Century Modern House Tour With Hamptons 20th Century Modern

Sunday, August 14, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Don’t miss this inaugural Modern Home Tour featuring five modern homes on the East End, all of which have black exteriors. They have been chosen for their architecture, interiors, gardens and iconic features. A sixth house will be on view for VIP ticket holders.

325 Meeting House Lane parking lot, Southampton. 917-213-6527, hamptons20centurymodern.org/events

Intuitive Painting With Stephanie Joyce

Monday, August 15, 10–11:30 a.m.

Enjoy a number of hands–on activities and a rotating roster of artists for this exploration of the healing power of art in an experimental setting.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

A Visit with David Bouchier, Author of Out of Order

Wednesday, August 17, 1–2 p.m.

Join David Bouchier for a humorous perspective on life, politics and social media at the Rogers Memorial Library. The event will be live but it will be broadcast through Zoom for those at home.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

A Tale of Two Forks

On view through August 14

Don’t miss the last weekend to view the works of photographer Jaques LeBlanc and impressionist landscape artist Patricia Feiler. Both creators have had their work recently featured on the cover of Dan’s Papers.

130 South Country Road, Remensburg. danspapers.com/event/a-tale-of-two-forks/2022-08-05

Art Market Hamptons

Friday, August 12–Sunday, August 14

Don’t miss over 90 galleries presenting the best in modern and contemporary art on the grounds of Nova’s Ark Project & Sculpture Garden.

60 Millstone Road, Water Mill. artmarkethamptons.com

Figures Transformed

On view through September 24

Take in this special exhibition at the Southampton Arts Center that celebrates the work of three artists from different generations who used the figure as the central imagery of their work.

25 Jos Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Joaquin Sorolla and Estaban Vicente: In the Light of the Garden

On view through October 16

Enjoy this exhibition at the Parrish Art Museum featuring the works of two Spanish masters in the context of the light and color permeating their gardens. Joaquin Sorolla designed the garden at his home, which is now the Sorolla Museum in Madrid. Almost a half-century later, artist Estaban Vicente set up a painting studio in the garden of his Bridgehampton home, an ever-changing field of color.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-3118, parrishart.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.