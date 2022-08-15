Recipe: Springs Tavern and Grill Pan Seared Salmon

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Chef Fabian Rodas of the newly minted Springs Tavern and Grill shares his recipe for pan-seared salmon, a nice, light summer dish! The Springs restaurant has a new outdoor lounge featuring comfortable couches and chairs! The perfect spot to grab a cocktail and relax after a long workday.

Chef Fabian Rodas’ Pan-Seared Salmon

Ingredients:

6 pieces of salmon

2 medium-sized carrots diced into small cubes

1 small shallot diced into small cubes

1 cup cooked chickpeas

1 small white onion diced

Lemon Herb Sauce (yields 2 cups):

1 cup olive oil

1/2 cup grape seed oil

1/2 bunch of parsley only leaves

1/4 bunch of basil (fresh if available)

1 bunch of fresh mint

1 lemon zested

1 lime zested

2 lemons juice

salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Combine all of the lemon herb sauce ingredients in a bowl and serve on the side, or over the salmon.

2. Sautée onion, shallots and carrots with olive oil until nice and brown then add chickpeas and a touch of lemon juice. Optional: Add salt and pepper.

3. Pan sear the salmon skin until nice and brown. Flip it over and cook until brown for about 3 minutes on high heat. Flip it over once again and finish it off preheated in oven at 450°F for about 5 minutes on medium.

4. To plate it, use a base of cauliflower purée, add the chickpeas and carrots over the purée, add the salmon topped with the lemon herb sauce.

This recipe comes to us from Springs Tavern and Grill, springstavernandgrill.com.