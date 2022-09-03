Food Seen: Bostwick’s Benefit, Claude’s Revamp & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Lobster dinner at Bostwick’s benefits a local museum, Claude’s has a new menu and more at Southampton Inn, North Fork Foodie Tour is here and more bites and sips from the East End “Food Seen.”

The Bostwick’s Clambakes & Catering Co. annual benefit is the most delicious way to give back to the community. Through September 29, 50% of a $100 classic lobster dinner ticket will benefit the Amagansett U.S. Lifesaving Station Museum. The meal includes a 1.5-pound lobster, steamed littleneck clams and P.E.I. mussels with French bread for dipping, parsley red potatoes, corn on the cob, watermelon and, last but not least, chocolate chip cookies.

Tickets must be purchased ahead of time online or at Amagansett Wine & Spirits and can only be redeemed Monday through Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. at Bostwick’s Catering. Bostwick’s requires 24-hour notice for orders.

After surveying much of the region’s tomato bounty this August, Marilee’s Farm Stand in Sagaponack has emerged as a strong contender for best in the land. Marilee’s also recently announced a bumper crop of heirloom tomatoes this year. The stand is open Thursday through Sunday and although the tomatoes have garnered a cult following, Marilee’s serves a wide variety of tasty veggies, as well as zippy hot sauces.

Claude’s Restaurant, part of the Southampton Inn, just underwent a major revamp. The restaurant has a new executive chef and updated menus, just as an OpenTable Diners Choice Award for 2022 rolled in. Dinner options include wild seafood spaghetti, oven-roasted cod, free-range chicken and prime-aged sirloin steak. The restaurant offers indoor and garden seating and is open daily for breakfast from 7–11 a.m.; lunch from noon–4 p.m.; weekend brunch from 11 a.m.–4 p.m., and dinner Thursday through Monday from 5–9 p.m.

Sound the bugle! A new restaurant, The Cookery, opened last month at 85 Springs Fireplace Road in East Hampton, in the spot Simply Sublime once operated. It’s owned by Cynthia Sestito and Trudy Craney, who both have interesting biographies. Sestito is a celebrity private chef who appeared on the premiere season of Top Chef as well as Netflix’s Cooked with Cannabis. Meanwhile, Craney moonlights as an opera singer and voice instructor. The Cookery is open from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and the menu features sweet, savory, gluten-free and vegan bakery items, such as frittatas, biscottis, mascarpone cheesecakes, cakes, quinoa salads and mid-Eastern turkey burgers. They also supply custom cakes ready within a 72-hour notice. Sweet tooths rejoice!

After what seemed like the most arduous construction process in human history, Canoe Place Inn in Hampton Bays finally welcomed patrons. Ülfet Özyabasligil Ralph is at the helm of the inn’s restaurant, Ground Tavern, and the Mediterranean menu includes open-fired dishes, pizzas, pastas and seafood. A close-by garden terrace provides outdoor seating in addition to the 100 seats inside. The site is also available for weddings and special events. The property dates all the way back to 1679, and has hosted a whole string of distinguished guests — from Theodore and Franklin D. Roosevelt to Albert Einstein, Babe Ruth, Lucille Ball and Cary Grant. Moreso, British officers occupied the space during the Revolutionary War, and it was a popular nightclub in the 1980s.

Sí Sí might be known for its sublime sunset viewing and seafood, but it also whips up many tasty desserts, albeit on the small side. Favorites include the toffee pudding, ultra-moist cake served with rum cream and a rich coffee gelato. We’re also ogling the coconut panna cotta with papaya soup and a fruit compote and raspberry sorbet.

The term “farm-to-table” has become played out, but it is at the crux of what Rosie’s restaurant in Amagansett provides. All produce is sourced from nearby farms, such as Quail Hill, Sagaponack, Amber Waves and Balsam. Favorites include the avocado smash toast, breakfast burrito and Sagaponack Farm leaves salad. Additionally, Christina Isaly, the owner of Rosie’s, comes from dessert royalty. Her family started a chain of dairies and restaurants in Ohio and Pennsylvania that was famous for their “chipped chopped ham,” ice creams, namely the Klondike bar, which began as a slice of vanilla ice cream coated in a crisp Swiss chocolate shell. We are forever in her debt.

Did You Know?

Fall Long Island Restaurant Week is returning this November 6 to November 13! Save the date and be sure to check their website as new signups trickle in.

That the sixth annual North Fork Foodie Tour is taking place on Sunday, September 11. The self-guided culinary expedition is a great opportunity to tour local farms, vineyards and other establishments behind some of the North Fork’s finest fare.

Bits & Bites:

It’s apple picking season! One of our favorite apple farms is the Milk Pail at 50 Horsemill Lane in Water Mill. You can pick your own apples from trees and pumpkins from the vine. The Milk Pail grows over 20 different apples and pumpkins of all sizes, shapes and colors. In fact, the largest get up to 150 pounds.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company hosts a trivia night every Thursday at 6 p.m. and while the beer is great, the food is not to be slept on. Gather your smart friends and put your brain to work.

L’Épicuriste has been all the rave since opening in the spring. Our favorite delicacies from the Bridgehampton specialty foods store are the flavorful Moroccan spices and olive oil, linens from Portugal and knives and pottery from Japan.

Couldn’t score a reservation at The Beacon this summer? Not to worry, they’ll be open until Columbus Day weekend! Don’t forget to make a reservation.

Food Quote:

“You don’t need a silver spoon to eat good food.” ~ Paul Prudhomme

