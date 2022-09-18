Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

See the latest happenings and what’s coming up in the Hamptons and North Fork LGBTQ community this week…

What’s the Out East End Buzz?

Great Neck and Southampton resident Robert Zimmerman’s win in the recent 3rd Congressional District primary race put him one step closer to making history. Zimmerman, an openly gay Democratic Congressional candidate, will face another openly gay Congressional candidate, Republican George Santos. No matter who wins on Election Day in November, the race means Long Island will have its first-ever openly gay member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

David Sedaris, master of satire and New York Times bestselling American humor writer, is headed to the Hamptons! Known for his self-deprecating wit, incisive observations and eccentric family tales, Sedaris can not only write (splitting your sides in the process), he can hold a theater audience. Kicked out of the house once for being gay, Sedaris is currently on tour in the states, having crossed the pond where he lives with his boyfriend Hugh of 30-plus years. Expect the personal, the poignant and the precision of a master storyteller when he headlines at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (whbpac.org) on October 7 (no pressure!). Don’t miss him.

Get your creative on and head to the beach … Guild Hall is making a splash with Swept Away: Love Letter to a Surrogate(s) at Main Beach in East Hampton every Saturday night through October 1. Observe or participate in simultaneous happenings by East End artists at the water’s edge! (guildhall.org)

Save the Date: East Hampton resident and acclaimed American writer A.M. Homes will be in conversation with writer Jill Bialosky at The Church in Sag Harbor on Friday, October 28 at 6:30 p.m. Homes’ new book The Unfolding (Viking), about power and the lengths people will go to keep it, is a keeper.

Kudos to Sag Harbor resident and CNN news anchor Don Lemon and his CNN colleagues for their stellar reporting from London on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

And a big Out East End congratulations to our favorite East End couple, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, who celebrated their eighth anniversary on September 6 with a loving photo, taken in East Hampton.