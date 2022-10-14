East End Kids & Family Events This Week: October 14–19, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Make the most of the East End with your kids at these great family friendly events and activities in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, October 14–19, 2022.

Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week

Basketball Clinic

Friday, October 14, 5–7 p.m.

Your little superstar in grades 7–12 can learn to dribble and shoot at Southampton Youth Services every Friday night. The cost is $25 per 10 sessions for Southampton Town residents and $35 per 10 sessions for non-residents.

1370A Majors Path, Southampton. 631-287-1355, sysinc.org

Pumpkin & Craft Brew Weekends at Garden of Eve Farms

Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Parents and kiddos alike can ring in that fall feeling at Garden of Eve Farm, where junior farmers will enjoy hayrides, a jump pad, pedal karts and farm animals. Meanwhile, parents can relax in the adults-only beer garden where local wine is also sold by the bottle.

558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

Children’s Bookmaking Workshop

Saturday, October 15, 3 p.m.

Children can create their own handmade books of stories and poems with Megan Chaskey, A Celebration of Trees exhibition artist, at the Southampton Arts Center.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org/kids

Jazz Dance at Project Most

Monday, October 17, 5:15–6 p.m.

Your tiny dancer ages 5–7 won’t want to miss this opportunity to learn the foundations of jazz dance, which combines African and European styles. The focus will be on improving skills, flexibility and dance techniques. A drop-in class is $27 per session, or you can purchase an entire eight-week course set for $176.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-507-4603, ourfabulousvarietyshow.org

Mixed Media Art for Homeschoolers

Wednesday, October 19, noon–1:30 p.m.

Your little artist in grades 1–8 can head on over to Art Studio Hamptons, where they can choose from mediums such as watercolor, pastel, oil and acrylic. Art history lessons will be incorporated into each lesson.

96 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-275-8148, artstudiohamptons.com

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Amagansett Youth Park

Your kiddos can hop, skip and jump over to the Amagansett Youth Park to enjoy some fall frolicking. The facilities include picnic tables, a roller-skating rink and a playground. On a rainy day, head into the clubhouse for the indoor play area and toddler arts center.

206 Town Lane, East Hampton. ehamptonny.gov/facilities/facility/details/Amagansett-Youth-Park-60

Amber Waves Farm

Your little ones will love this family-friendly farm that features over 350 varieties of veggies, herbs and fresh-cut flowers, including apples, sweet corn and squash. You’ll also enjoy a Market Cafe featuring a special kids’ menu and bakery.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

The Clubhouse

Enjoy some serious sporting fun with your kiddos at The Clubhouse, where they’ll enjoy bowling, arcade games, mini-golf and snacks.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-637-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Fairview Farm

Enjoy the corn maze, pumpkin picking and food concession stand with popcorn and ribbon fries at this local favorite. There’s also a farm stand with fresh-baked pies that’s open on the weekends.

69 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-537-6154, fairviewfarmatmecox.com

Greenport Carousel

If you’re looking for a fun way to top off a day of East End fun, head on over to the Greenport Carousel. The attraction is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

115 Front Street, Greenport. villageofgreenport.org/carousel-greenport-village.php

Hamptons Mini-Golf

Swing around a little family fun at Hamptons Mini-Golf, where your family can enjoy signature landmark holes, a driving range, batting cages and an indoor golf simulator. Catch a bite at Local Burger Joint while you’re there.

668 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, hamptonminigolf.com

Harbes Orchard

If you’ve got little ones who love autumn, you won’t want to miss the action at Harbes, which has locations in Riverhead, Mattituck and Jamesport. Fall fun includes apple picking, corn mazes and pumpkin patches, as well as hayrides and playgrounds. A Barnyard Adventure with live animals is happening in Mattituck. Parents will appreciate a fine selection of local wines and food options.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Jamesport Farm stand

If you’re looking for somewhere fun to stop during your North Fork adventures, check out the Jamesport Farmstand. Organic flowers, veggies and eggs abound, as well as a pantry with fresh preserves.

1192 Main Road, Jamesport. jamesportfarmstead.com

LT Burger

If your family is hungry from a day of exploring the East End, head on over to LT Burger, where the family menu includes a Kid-Friendly Lunch Box with items like grilled cheese, corn dogs and skinny fries. Add a milkshake for $5.

62 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-899-4646, ltburger.com/sagharbor

Wickham’s Fruit Farm

You and your little farmers can pick their own apples while enjoying fresh cider, baked doughnuts and pies at Wickham’s Fruit Farm. U-pick is open from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. The farm is closed on Sundays.

28700 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com/index.htm

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.