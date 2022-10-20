Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Whether you’re already in Palm Beach or you’re ready to head down from the Hamptons, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is a great reason to head south ASAP!

Recognized as the largest in-water boat show in the world, with sunglasses to superyachts and everything in between, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) returns to South Florida for its 63rd year next week, October 26–30.

The show will take place on 90 acres and 3 million square feet of exhibit space across seven locations — including the Broward County Convention Center (BCCC) and the Bahia Mar Yachting Center. It showcases more U.S. and world debuts than any boat show in the nation.

It’s no wonder that last year, the five-day 2021 event attracted more than 100,000 attendees and 1,000 exhibitors representing 52 countries with more than 1,300 boats on display.

“We are thrilled to kick off another fantastic event in Fort Lauderdale for our 63rd year,” said Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows with Informa Markets, which produces the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

“Last year’s boat show was an absolute blockbuster event, generating over $1 billion in economic output for the state of Florida and attracting over 100,000 attendees. Year after year, FLIBS has raised the bar for the marine industry, and we cannot wait to welcome back our incredible community to the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.”

With demand for boating at an all-time high, FLIBS attendees will enjoy an up-close look at this year’s hotly anticipated debuts by leading boat manufacturers from around the world, such as Axopar Boats, Northstar Boats, MJM Yachts, LEKKER Boats, Islamorada Boatworks, Schaefer Yachts, Invincible Boats, and more.

Guests will also have access to new and exciting superyacht exhibits, kids’ fishing clinics and family-friendly activities, educational marine seminars, and the Windward VIP Club for gourmet food and five-star views of the event.

“The marine industry has continued to experience unparalleled growth in the past 2 years, and we remain committed to providing the best show experience that caters to a wide range of audiences within the boating and yachting sector,” said Phil Purcell, CEO/President of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida, which owns the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Attractions

Among the exciting components to be featured in 2022’s massive show, attendees can experience a variety of attractions, including:

A Superyacht Village with spectacular superyachts and exhibits to South Florida including renowned shipyards, personal submarines, and exotic collectible automotive items.

The Windward VIP Club, which presents a luxurious oasis offering an exclusive retreat for visitors to enjoy access to gourmet food options and premium open bar tastings by Ketel One Botanical, Tanqueray, and Crown Royal. VIP ticket holders have access to the show one hour early through the Bahia Mar South Entrance and will receive a one-of-a-kind gift bag sponsored by Douglas Elliman.

A Culinary Experience will offer more than 100 food concessions and satellite bars throughout the show. Must-see foodie attractions include Goslings’ Dark ‘N Stormy Island Bar, the Anheuser-Busch Island Barge + Beer Garden, and the Palm Harbor Marina Cocktail Barge. Show attendees will also have access to complimentary wine tastings led by Whitehaven, the Official White Wine Partner for the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

The AquaZone by Nautical Ventures, located in the Broward County Convention Center, is an exciting and engaging live action exhibition uniquely designed to give an upfront and personal experience to the latest in-water sports and marine products. The AquaZones’s 40,000-gallon freshwater pool will host in-water demos, contests, and prizes.

A Marine and Electronics Tent features the latest in all boating and marine products; West Marine, FLIBS Official Marine Accessories and Electronics Provider, will be on-site to provide visitors all the tips needed to enjoy water-based activities.

Complimentary Educational Seminars will be provided to all show attendees in the Broward County Convention Center. Leading industry professionals such as Sheri Day and Manny Puig from The Blue Wild, Betty Bauman from Ladies Let’s Go Fishing, the FWC Officers, and more will present talks on a variety of topics from Conservation and Sustainability to Fishing Techniques and Best Practices on the Water.

Finally, a Kids’ Corner will keep young ones entertained with fishing clinics with Captain Don Dingman, face painting and marine arts and crafts with The Blue Wild — all at the Broward County Convention Center.

Visit flibs.com to purchase tickets and learn more about what’s happening at the 63rd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.