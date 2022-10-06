Things to Do in the Hamptons: October 7–13, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about in the Hamptons this week for fun, culture, live shows, outdoor activities, workshops and more, October 7-13, 2022.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

David Sedaris at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

Friday, October 7, 9–11 p.m.

Don’t miss the wit and satire of David Sedaris, known for literary works such as Barrel Fever and Holidays on Ice. Tickets begin at $91.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Conga Cartel at The Stephen Talkhouse

Friday, October 7, 10 p.m.

Head on over to one of the Hamptons’ most popular music venues to hear a fantastic fusion of Latin, funk and dance influences. This seven-piece band represents nations throughout South America.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

The Shakespeare Riots: An Opera by Divaria Productions

Saturday, October 8, 8-10 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to explore the infamous 1849 Astor Place Riot in New York City through the magic of opera. The talented cast for this production has appeared in operas throughout the United States and Europe.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org/calendar/divaria-the-shakespeare-riots

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Famous Food Festival: Taste the World

Friday-Monday, October 7–10, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Get out and about at the Tanger Outlets, where you’ll enjoy some of the best cuisines in the area. There will also be carnival rides, cooking demonstrations, mini-golf and a beer and wine lounge.

152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park. 631-387-6291, eventbrite.com/e/famous-food-festival-october-2022-tickets-406829777817

Take a Hike!

Saturday, October 8, 9–10 a.m.

Join the Westhampton Free Library’s Walking Club as they explore Hubbard Park in Hampton Bays, the perfect location for hikers and birdwatchers!

NY-24, Hampton Bays. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

ARF Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk

Saturday, October 8, 9-11 a.m.

Bring your furry friends for this scenic two-mile walk beginning at Mulford Farm. Food, prizes and live music are all part of the howling good time.

10 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-537-0400, give.arfhamptons.org/event/2022-stroll-to-the-sea-dog-walk/e404655

Montauk Point Electric Bike Tour

Saturday, October 8, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

View the best parts of the East End on two wheels. Meet at the Montauk LIRR train station, where you’ll get properly fitted for your eBike. Stops include downtown Montauk, Camp Hero State Park and of course the Montauk Lighthouse. You’ll end your tour right where you started.

Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-276-9840, electricbikesagogo.com

Montauk Chamber of Commerce 41st Annual Fall Fest

Saturday, October 8, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Get the whole family out and about for the 41st annual fall fest at the Montauk Village Green. Live music, pumpkin painting, bouncy houses and delicious food are all part of the fun.

Carl Fisher Plaza, Montauk. 631-668-2428, montaukchamber.com/event/montauk-chamber-of-commerce-41st-annual-fall-family-festival-2

Wölffer Estate Annual Harvest Party 2022

Saturday, October 8, noon–4 p.m.

Welcome autumn in style at Wölffer Estate, where barrel-rolling, grape-stomping and wine-making are all part of the vineyard fun. Families will also enjoy relay races, pony rides and live music. And you’ll want to bring your appetite to enjoy a fine selection of food and drink.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com/news/wolffer-estate-annual-harvest-party-2022

Garden Werner Arts & Crafts Show

Sunday and Monday, October 9 and 10, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Get out and about on the Village Green in Westhampton Beach, where you will find oils, acrylics and pastels as well as jewelry, mixed media and sculpture. All artists were chosen through a competitive process.

Village Green, Westhampton Beach. beadsandboards.com/new-news/mary-fritchie-juried-fine-arts-and-crafts-show-at-westhampton-anh9m

11th Peru to the World Expo Hamptons

Sunday, October 9, 2 p.m.

Head on over to the luxurious Baker House in East Hampton, where you’ll enjoy cocktails, live music and a folklore dance show. Distinguished guests, masterclasses and all-you-can-eat and drink are all part of the fun.

181 Main Street, East Hampton. tickeri.com/events/62f300e9a02d51000466431a/11th-peru-to-the-world-expo-hamptons-ny

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Figure Drawing Workshop

Friday, October 7, 1 p.m.

Budding artists can work from a live model to explore techniques like line, gesture, mass and proportion. Tickets are $25 and $20 for Southampton Arts Center members.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org/studio

Cocktail Party & Private Chef Dinner

Saturday, October 8, 5–6 p.m.

Don’t miss this special event celebrating the current exhibit at the Sag Harbor Whaling Museum entitled HERSTORY: a Celebration of the Notable Women of Sag Harbor. The elegant evening will include cocktails, live music and a Private Chef Dinner in the Museum’s main gallery. All donations go to support the museum and exhibit.

200 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0770, event.gives/herstory

Champagne Book Party Celebrating Great Inspirations: 22 Years of Jazz Inspired on NPR

Sunday, October 9, 4–5:30 p.m.

Head on over to The American Hotel in Sag Harbor to celebrate Judy Carmichael’s new book Great Inspirations. She’ll be discussing the work, playing the piano and sharing some champagne and goodies with her guests!

4 Main Street, Sag Harbor. judycarmichael.com/events/2022/10/9/champagne-book-party-celebrating-great-inspirations-22-years-of-jazz-inspired-on-npr

Cooking Class With Meditation and Breathwork

Sunday, October 9, 6–8 p.m.

Head over to Villa des Amis to learn to prepare a classic vegan breakfast, enjoy a tasting, practice breathwork and participate in a group circle meditation. The event is free for all.

Bridgehampton. veganwagon.com/myevents/category/the-hamptons

East End Libraries Present: The Importance of Focus For Getting More of What You Want in Life

Thursday, October 13, 7–8 p.m.

Do you find yourself getting distracted often and wishing you could achieve more? Join former illusionist Greg Dwyer for this virtual workshop via Zoom where he’ll show you how to create real magic in your life.

631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Beauty, Love & the Garden of Friends

Saturday, October 8, 1–3 p.m.

Secure your tickets ahead of time to view two fabulous exhibitions at the Lieber Collection & Gardens. You’ll view Judith Lieber’s designs and fabulous paintings from Gerson Lieber’s cubist period, as well as a collection of other works by artists from the East End.

446 Old Stone Highway, East Hampton. eventbrite.com/e/beauty-love-and-inspiration-the-garden-of-friends-tickets-346190082857

Another Justice: Us is Them at the Parrish Art Museum

On view through November 6

This exhibition of 30 works by 12 different artists in mediums such as sculpture, wall painting and photography calls on the community to consider justice at a time of imbalance.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

On the Bright Side at the White Room Gallery

On view through November 13

Don’t miss the first week to explore this fabulous demonstration of color and dimension at one of the Hamptons’ most popular galleries.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Leslie Hewitt at Dia Bridgehampton

On view through June 4, 2023

View the photography and sculpture of Leslie Hewitt, who re-imagines the art-historical still-life genre with geometric compositions from a unique perspective. The creations explore elements such as light, sound and inertia.

23 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton. 212-989-5566, diaart.org/visit/visit-our-locations-sites/dia-bridgehampton-bridgehampton-united-states

