There are so many things to do on the North Fork this weekend, October 21–24, 2022! Explore these event highlights to find fun, culture, art and adventure, and plan accordingly!

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

George Barry at Pindar Vineyards

Saturday, October 22, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Enjoy live music on the Pavilion at Pindar Vineyards while you sip. Barry’s tunes are upbeat rock numbers that will keep your afternoon energetic and fun.

37645 NY-25, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti at The Suffolk

Saturday, October 22, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss America’s Got Talent finalist Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti, a native Long Islander who’s opened for Jay Leno, at The Suffolk! Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $77.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Fireside Fridays at Suhru

Friday, October 21, 4–7 p.m.

Don’t miss one of the last Fridays to wine and dine outdoors at Suhru Wines. You’ll enjoy a bonfire, wines by the glass or bottle and a s’mores plate complete with merlot-infused dark chocolate. Reservations are recommended.

28735 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-603-8127, suhruwines.com

Halloween Fest

Saturday, October 22, 3 p.m.

Don’t miss this boo-tiful celebration where downtown Riverhead will be transformed into a Halloween hometown with goblins, ghouls, tricks and treats. Come dressed in costume and enjoy all of the shopping and eating that Riverhead has to offer.

125 East Main Street, Riverhead. downtownriverhead.org

Guided Brewery & Vineyard Tour

Sunday, October 23, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss the last weekend to take in the beauty of the North Fork on two wheels. The tour includes privileged access to vineyards, a stroll down Love Lane and visits to local farm stands. Add-ons include wine and craft beer tastings, as well as an authentic Mexican lunch.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-971-1666, eastendbiketours.com

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Fridays in Fall Date Night at Sannino Vineyard

Friday, October 21, 5–9 p.m.

You and your sweetheart can head to Sannino Vineyard, where two glasses of wine and a specialty cheese are included as part of a $30 special.

15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

East End Libraries Present: USA Latin Style

Saturday, October 22, 2–4 p.m.

Don’t miss this unique Zoom program that explores the roots of Latin music in New York City, where Latin influences, jazz, swing and disco combined to form the exciting style of music we call “salsa.” The program will be interactive and include basic salsa steps.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurel.librarycalendar.com

Beginner Country Line Dancing in the Barn

Monday, October 24, 7 p.m.

Learn the basics of country line dancing in the climate-controlled barn of Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue. All proceeds will go toward helping the horses. Registration is required.

2746 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Artists of Full Moon Arts Collective Reception

Saturday, October 22, 4–7 p.m.

The second annual exhibition at William Ris Gallery features painting, photography, collage, printmaking and sculpture by member artists Peter Beston, Gina Gilmour, Anna Jurinich, Jane Kirkwood, Elizabeth Malunowicz, Mike McLaughlin, Steve Palumbo, Jonathan Pearlman and Valeire Zeman. The exhibition remains on view through November 27.

1291 Main Road Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

Rainer Gross: Double Take

Through November 5

Don’t miss the works of Rainer Gross at East End Arts, where vivid paintings display abstract hues and surface textures mirrored across two adjacent canvases. And don’t forget about the Art Salon with Rainer Gross and journalist Helen A. Harrison on Wednesday, October 26 in the West Gallery.

141 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

Songs from the Wood

Through November 13

Don’t miss the wood-inspired prints and mixed media from three Long Island artists ­— Wendy Prellwitz, Winn Rea and Ted Thirlby — in the new Songs from the Wood exhibition. The Alex Ferrone Gallery is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays or by appointment.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

