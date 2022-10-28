Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Want to hear the latest scoop on the radio about what’s happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this weekend?

Victoria Schneps, founder of Dan’s Papers parent company Schneps Media, presents “Out & About in The Hamptons” on 107.1 WLIR-FM radio every Monday from 8–8:30 p.m., as part of “Breaking It Down” with Frank Mackay.

Each week, Vicki talks in her colorful, descriptive and ebullient style to paint a vibrant picture of the East End and provide listeners with a guide for where to go and what to do in the Hamptons and North Fork.