Victoria Schneps, founder of Dan’s Papers parent company Schneps Media, presents “Out & About in The Hamptons” on 107.1 WLIR-FM radio every Monday from 8–8:30 p.m., as part of “Breaking It Down” with Frank Mackay.
Each week, Vicki talks in her colorful, descriptive and ebullient style to paint a vibrant picture of the East End and provide listeners with a guide for where to go and what to do in the Hamptons and North Fork.
Out & About in the Hamptons Radio Events & More – October 24, 2022
In this week’s “Dan’s Papers Out & About in the Hamptons” segment of “Breaking It Down” from Monday, October 24, Vicki shares her latest East End adventures and some ideas for what events to enjoy in the Hamptons and North Fork this weekend, October 28–31.
First, Vicki talked about a fabulous meal at Southold Social with salmon and succulent duck, along with Stacey Soloviev’s personal stash of a sold-out Peconic Bay Vineyards rose — and different vineyards are doing different dinners there in the weeks to come. She also discussed a Westhampton Beach food pantry fundraising dinner on Saturday, and a special fundraising event for The Retreat at Montauk Library.
There are lots of incredible experiences and fun to enjoy — and you can help great causes in the process! Listen to the show for all of Vicki’s weekend events picks in the Hamptons and North Fork.
Also on Monday’s episode of “Breaking It Down,” MacKay chats with iconic documentarian Ken Burns about his six-hour mini-series, A History to Be Reckoned with: The U.S. and the Holocaust, which explains how anti-Semitism pervaded the United States government, and population, as Hitler was taking power in Germany.
MacKay also speaks with English actor Tom Felton, who famously played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, about his new book Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, chronicling his life acting in the Harry Potter films and beyond.
Find more episodes of Victoria Schneps’ “Dan’s Papers Out & About in the Hamptons” on “Breaking It Down” with Frank Mackay on 107.1 WLIR FM radio.