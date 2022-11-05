Food Seen: Springs Brewery, East Hampton Grill & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Springs Brewery has a new beer with another epic new can, Ina Garten is back with Be My Guest Season 2, local restaurants introduce new eats and more from the East End “Food Seen.”

A wise man once said, “beauty is in the eye of the beer holder.” Springs Brewery has a Landbier now available, made for the winter months. It is a golden lager (4.6% ABV) brewed with German pilsner, Munich malt and noble German hops. The slightly bready taste is described by the brewers as a combination of “well-hydrated sourdough boules and dry Honey Nut Cheerios.”

Like always, the can art is otherworldly, which makes tossing the can after consumption difficult. Kudos to artist Emma Turner.

In other brew news, Montauk Brewing Company has released a run of Big Dog Double IPA. The 7.2% ABV packs a punch, but is mightily delicious. Proceeds from purchases will benefit ARF, the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons. It’s available at Montauk Brewing Company’s tasting room on South Erie Avenue in Montauk for as long as supplies last. The company’s pumpkin ale was also recently recognized by Food & Wine magazine for its “clean (not cloying) flavor, subtle hops and gentle spices.”

Elaia Estiatorio in Bridgehampton is celebrating fall with dinner specials, including a traditional Greek rabbit stew with tomato sauce and pearl onions. The restaurant is also participating in Long Island Restaurant Week. Beginning on November 6, Elaia will be offering a three-course dinner prix fixe for $44.

Additionally, New York DJs will be spinning tunes on select weekends leading up to the holidays and Elaia will be hosting a special wine dinner of four courses, paired with Greek wine, on December 7. The restaurant is currently accepting reservations for the elegant dinner.

It can be hard knowing which restaurants are open into the winter on the East End. While most board up, there are a few trusty steeds. East Hampton Grill is open year-round and offers myriad must-have libations. Our favorite cocktails include the East of Manhattan (featuring Pinhook Rye Whiskey), Hillstone Negroni, Crisp Martini and last but not least, Jackrabbit (tequila, Campari, grapefruit juice, sweet and sour, mint). The wine list, including sparkling wine and Champagne, is also next to none.

Looking for a place to dine in Riverhead during Fall Long Island Restaurant Week? The Preston House & Hotel will be offering a three-course prix fixe dinner menu for $44 for the length of the promotion, November 6–13. The restaurant and inn is located in a 1905 historical home once owned by Henry H. Preston, the first salaried sheriff of Suffolk County, and boasts original floors, beams, fireplace, stonework, barn doors and hardware, restored to its original elegance with modern refinements.

Season two of Be My Guest with Ina Garten kicked off last month on the Food Network. The show, which is premised around Garten entertaining various notable visitors at her East Hampton home, will feature Faith Hill, Nathan Lane, Emily Blunt and superstar chef Marcus Samuelsson this time around.

If you want to learn how to make a killer English cream scone or cured salmon salad on charred flatbread (or simply want a comforting show to watch at the end of the day) tune in to the Food Network Saturdays at 9 p.m.!

Did You Know?

The owner of Cappelletti in Noyac owned Il Monastero Ristorante in East Hampton in the 1980s. Chef Luigi Tagliasacchi opened Cappelletti in Noyac and, along with his wife and business partner Robin, they are the originators of the focaccia sandwich, which has inspired classic imitators throughout the country.

We highly recommend stopping by and trying one of their delicious specials, such as the mushroom medley appetizer, sea bass piccata or spicy penne and sausage.

Cooperage Inn in Baiting Hollow serves NoFo Pot Pies, a fall food essential. Braised short rib pot pies and chicken pot pies are available for dinner, key lime mousse pies and coconut cream pies for dessert, and lobster pie and shepherd’s pie are frozen and ready to be baked at home.

The Lobster Roll aka LUNCH’s credo is “this is where the summer never ends.” Serving lunch and dinner year-round, the Southampton eatery offers a variety of lobster dishes as well as tuna steaks, crabcakes and Wagyu beef burgers.

Bits & Bites:

Nick & Toni’s will offer DIY pizza kits for two this fall. The kits include all the ingredients you need to make a delicious Nick & Toni’s pizza dinner, all within the comfort of your home! It includes a Nick & Toni’s Caesar salad, fresh pizza dough, pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella and detailed instructions on how to bake, all for $40.

La Fondita has unveiled new daily specials coinciding with the new fall schedule. Open Thursday through Monday, the daily rotating specials include quesadilla supremo, chile relleno de camarones, pozole rojo and campechanos.

Manna at Lobster Inn will offer their signature splat lobster dinner to-go for your pre-Thanksgiving meal. The complete dinner will come with instructions on preparing the meal, as well as a step-by-step video. The complete lobster dinner, which serves two, will be offered for $65 and must be pre-ordered by Tuesday, November 22 and pickup will be available on Wednesday, November 23 beginning at noon. The special splat at home meal can be ordered online or by calling the restaurant at 631-728-5555.

Food Quote:

“My doctor told me to stop having intimate dinners for four. Unless there are three other people.” -Orson Welles