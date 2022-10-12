Ina Garten Kicks Off ‘Be My Guest’ Season 2 in East Hampton

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Beloved Hamptonite, author and foodie icon Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa, returned with Season 2 of her popular Food Network TV series Be My Guest with Ina Garten on Sunday, October 9.

The show, which features Garten entertaining various notable visitors at her East Hampton home kicked off with country music star Faith Hill, and it will continue each Sunday with a new friend stopping by — some who she knows well, and others she’s meeting for the first time.

Among her Season 2 guests, Food Network says Garten will welcome legendary actor and fellow Hamptonite Nathan Lane, award-winning actress Emily Blunt and superstar chef Marcus Samuelsson.

“I’ve had so much fun filming season two of Be My Guest!” Garten says. “It’s a dream come true to spend the day with these amazing people. I hope their stories will inspire you too!”

In the season premiere on Sunday — airing again this Saturday, October 15 at 9 a.m. — Garten greeted Faith Hill with frozen palomas and fresh guacamole and they become fast friends while talking about family, love and music.

Hill’s daughter Gracie joins the party to help bake her family’s cola cake recipe and then they take a drive to Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton to celebrate their new friendship.

On Sunday, October 16 at noon, Episode 2 of the series will bring viewers along as Garten serves Nathan Lane a taste of nostalgia with her Rum Raisin Rice Pudding recipe. They go on to discuss his childhood, personal life and show business career from the early years to his prolific roles on stage and screen.

She also gives Lane, who is a cooking-novice, a lesson in making Mussels with Saffron Cream.

In other episodes, Garten invites her dear friend Emily Blunt (who she may have helped woo hubby John Krasinski) to the barn for some classic English Cream Scones with Jam and Clotted Cream to chat and reminisce about their last visit when Blunt’s roast potatoes became an internet sensation.

The duo team up for a perfect alfresco dinner of Blunt’s family favorite Turkey Bolognaise and Garten’s Caesar Salad with Parmesan Croutons.

Finally, Garten meets superstar chef Marcus Samuelsson with a French 75 cocktail, and she learns about his fascinating journey from Ethiopia to Sweden to the U.S.

He teaches her the secrets behind his Cured Salmon Salad on Charred Flatbread, and they finish out the day with a visit to one of her favorite local farm stands, right here in the Hamptons.

Be My Guest with Ina Garten airs Sundays at noon on the Food Network, and the previous week’s episode can be seen on Saturdays at 9 a.m.

Learn more at foodnetwork.com.