Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week: November 18–24, 2022

Get out and about in the Hamptons and have some fun this week at all these events, workshops and activities, November 18–24, 2022.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Kirtsen Thien Band at Wölffer Estate

Friday, November 18, 5–8 p.m.

Take in some live music in the Tasting Room at Wölffer Estate, where you’ll also imbibe seasonal pairings, new wine and cider releases and specialty cocktails for fall.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-539-5106, wolffer.com

The Little Commie Girl: One Story, 15 Songs Performed by Singer Sanda Weigl

Friday, November 18, 6–7:30 p.m.

Join The Church for a series of songs creating a timeline of the extraordinary life and career of Sanda Weigl. She was sentenced to two years of forced labor in an East Berlin factory after denouncing Russia’s invasion of Czechoslovakia.

Weigl was later expelled to the West where she worked in music and theater throughout Europe.

28 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5432, thechurchsagharbor.org

The Nancy Atlas Project at The Stephen Talkhouse

Friday, November 18, 8–11 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to catch Nancy Atlas, known for her live performances and professional songwriting. She has opened for the likes of Elvis Costello, Jimmy Buffett and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Sol Eichner, Classical Pianist

Sunday, November 20, 2–4:30 p.m.

Join Polish-American pianist Soloman Eichner for a program of favorites from the Romantic period that include Chopin, Brahms and Schumann. This is Eichner’s first appearance at the Montauk Library.

871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. eventbrite.com/e/sol-eichner-classical-pianist-tickets-451976703487

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Nature Walk on the Montauk Seal Haul Out Trail

Saturday, November 19, 10–11:30 a.m.

Enjoy this moderately-paced hike through the Maritime Forest that will allow you to look for seals among the rocks. Bring your own binoculars.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Harvest at Longhouse Reserve

Saturday, November 19, 3–4:30 p.m.

Join the LongHouse Reserve for a Native American Woman Puppet Show with Megan Chaskey at 3 p.m. followed by a Seed Swapping. While you’re there, feel free to check out the lovely sculptures in the garden.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org/pages/spirit-of-the-garden-harvest

East Hampton Farmers Market

Sunday, November 20, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Get out and about in the crisp fall air at Herrick Park in East Hampton. You’ll enjoy the wares of plenty of local artisans and craftspeople, including jewelry, baked goods and wine.

67 Newton Lane, East Hampton. [email protected], easthamptonfarmersmarket.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Pasta Making Class With Dylan From L’Isolina

Friday, November 18, 7:30 p.m.

Cooks of any level will be boiling over for this opportunity to learn how to make pasta using Amber Waves Whole Wheat Flour at the Market at Amber Waves Farm. The course includes a wheat-grinding demo, hands-on pasta-making and tasting. Tickets are $50.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Virtual Thanksgiving Trivia: a One-Day Challenge

Saturday, November 19

Test your Turkey Day knowledge with this fun trivia contest. Questions will be emailed on November 19 and you can play until midnight. Enter to win a $25 Amazon gift card regardless of your score.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

East Asian Hanging Art Scrolls With Sarah Anne

Saturday, November 19, 2–3:30 p.m.

Learn to create your own “floating mountain” landscape painting using watercolors and ink brushes. You’ll also discover the art of calligraphy. Supplies are included in the $10 registration fee.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

Poetry Reading and Book Launch: Writing the Land

Saturday, November 19, 2–4 p.m.

Bookworms won’t want to miss this special virtual event launching Writing the Land: Windblown I, an anthology that features the works of poets writing about conserved lands throughout the country. Several writers will be joining the meeting to read their work live.

296 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Southampton Kiwanis Poker Event

Saturday– Sunday, November 19 and 20, 6 p.m.–12 a.m.

If you love a good game of Texas hold-em, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to play poker for a good cause. Your $100 ticket includes an open bar and dinner.

65 County Road 39, Southampton. unation.com/event/southampton-kiwanis-poker-event-12688390

Holiday Wreath Workshop

Sunday, November 20, 10–11 a.m.

Don’t miss your chance to create a beautiful holiday wreath at Marders. The class is $125 and $84 for children over age 10. The fee includes everything except clippers. Pre-payment is required.

120 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3700, marders.com

Pop-Up: Author Event With Paula Brand, The Purple Parachute

Sunday, November 20, 1–2 p.m.

If you’ve ever wondered about switching careers, you won’t want to miss this book by Paula Brand, which will help you sail through the concerns involved. Enjoy this live discussion with the author in the AB room of the Westhampton Free

Library.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.librarymarket.com

Fitness for Older Adults via Zoom

Tuesday, November 22, 11 a.m.–noon

Get fit from the comfort of your living room with this special class run by Renae Puco, who will combine elements of body toning and Zumba. Registrants will be sent a Zoom ID and password 15 minutes prior to the start of the event.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Free Thanksgiving Feast

Thursday, November 24, noon–3 p.m.

The Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church is hosting a Thanksgiving feast for anyone who needs or wants a place to celebrate the holiday. It’s recommended to RSVP by contacting the church, as walk-ins will be fed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Takeout and delivery are available upon request.

111 St. Andrews Road, Southampton. 631-283-6169, dormitionhamptons.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Tour the Watermill Center

Friday, November 18, 2:30–4 p.m.

Get your tickets ahead of time for a guided tour of the Watermill Center, including its carefully curated art collection, manicured gardens and expansive library. Wear shoes suited for both indoor and outdoor exploring.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. eventbrite.com/e/tour-of-the-watermill-center-tickets-289917911277

A Celebration of Trees

On view through December 18

Take in this curated multi-media art exhibition created to open minds to the world’s vast network of trees. The exhibition showcases the beauty of trees while inspiring viewers to find ways to protect them.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Hand Made: Guitars According to G.E. Smith and the American Artists’ Hand Archive

On view through December 22

Enjoy this collection of 16 rare and classic guitars curated by G.E. Smith. You’ll also view the American Artists’ Hands Archives collection of 31 bronze sculptures depicting the hands of individual artists.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5432, thechurchsagharbor.org/current-exhibition

Views from Shinnecock: an Exhibition of Photography by Jeremy Dennis

On view through December 31

Don’t miss your chance to view the works of Jeremy Dennis at the Bay Street Theater. His photos explore indigenous identity, cultural assimilation and traditional practices of the Shinnecock Indian Nation.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0818, baystreet.org

Usual Suspects at the White Room Gallery

On view through January 8

Take in the first weekend of this fabulous exploration of color at the White Room Gallery which includes paintings, mixed media and photography.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.