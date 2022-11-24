Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Celebrate the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend and beyond at all sorts of fun and exciting Hamptons events this week, November 24–December 1, 2022.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Steve Shaughnessy Trio

Friday, November 25, 1–4 p.m.

Join Steve Shaughnessy, a jazz musician and educator from Long Island, while he provides you with a relaxing afternoon of music at the Marders.

120 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3700, marders.com

Jeff LeBlanc at Wölffer Estate

Friday, November 25, 5–8 p.m.

Enjoy the dreamy acoustic sounds of Jeff LeBlanc while enjoying a menu featuring seasonal pairings, new wine and cider releases and specialty cocktails at Wölffer Estate. Reservations are highly recommended.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Bryan Gallo at WHB Brewing

Saturday, November 26, 2 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to check out acoustic original songs and covers by Bryan Gallo at the Westhampton Beach Brewing Company. There will be plenty of your favorite brews, IPAs and ales while you listen.

220 Rogers Way, Suite I, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-0800, bryangallo.com

Disco Party at The Stephen Talkhouse

Saturday, November 26, 10 p.m.

Grab your polyester and gold earrings and dance on over to The Stephen Talkhouse, where you can boogie down until well past midnight. Tickets are $10 for adults ages 21 and over.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Through November 27

Don’t miss your last weekend to catch a viewing of this play by Tony Award-winning playwright Rupert Holmes. “RBG” will welcome you to her chambers, where she will discuss her life’s many trials and triumphs.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0818, baystreet.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Indigenous Artisan Fair

Friday, November 25, noon–5 p.m.

Enjoy the wares of local artisans, booksellers and craftspeople while honoring Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month. Admission is free.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

LongHouse Illuminated: See the Garden in a Different Light

Friday and Saturday, November 25 and 26, 4:30–6:30 p.m.

Stroll through the bucolic gardens of LongHouse Reserve, where you’ll get a chance to view luminaria and sparkling sculptures. You’ll also be serenaded by carolers and treated to hot beverages in the market pavilion.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Owling with Joe Guinta

Friday, November 25, 7 p.m.

Meet with Joe Guinta, birding instructor for the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, while he presents a brief slideshow on owls and then takes you to the field for actual sightings. Be sure to bring your binoculars and flashlight.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Westhampton Beach Farmers Market

Saturday, November 26, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to get out in the fresh air and sample the wares of local artisans, including baked goods, wine and crafts. The event will be held in the Glovers Lane Park and Chamber parking lot.

11 Glovers Lane, Westhampton Beach. westhamptonchamber.org

Hike at Elliston Park/Wolf Swamp Reserve

Saturday, November 26, 2:30–5 p.m.

Don’t miss this invigorating hike along Big Fresh Pond and learn about chestnuts in the area. Meet in the parking section of Emma Rose Elliston Park and Wildlife Refuge, which is named after the whaling captain’s daughter.

40 Millstone Brook Road, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

Lighting the Light and Santa at the Lighthouse in Montauk

Saturday and Sunday, November 26 and 27

Bring the whole family over for a special sunset event at the Montauk Lighthouse at 4 p.m. on Friday. You’ll enjoy holiday music while the Lighthouse is lit. On November 27, bring the kiddos to meet Santa from 11–3 p.m. The events are

free.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2522, montaukhistoricalsociety.org/montauk-point-lighthouse

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Ukulele Club With Stephen

Friday, November 25, noon–1 p.m.

Bring your musical self and your ukulele to the Hampton Bays Library, where you’ll enjoy strumming and socializing.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbays.librarycalendar.com

Holiday Open House: Pelletreau Silver Shop

Saturday, November 26, noon

Don’t miss your chance to explore the Pelletreau Silver Shop, which was built in 1686 and remains one of the oldest trade shops in America that is still open. You’ll enjoy holiday refreshments when you visit. The event is free.

80 Main Street, Southampton. southamptonhistory.org

Virtual Gentle Yoga

Tuesday, November 29, 11–11:45 a.m.

Join the John Jermain Memorial Library from the comfort of your living room while you work on flexibility, balance and focus. Register in advance for the Zoom link.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Winter Wreath Decorating

Thursday, December 1, 6–7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to create an evergreen masterpiece at Amber Waves Farm, where you’ll also enjoy light snacks and beverages. The cost is $75 and registration is required.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Relaxation and Rejuvenation With Susan Denis and Maria Maier

Thursday, December 1, 6–7 p.m.

Enjoy an hour of relaxation, stress reduction and health at the Rogers Memorial Library. Healing sounds and vibrations are part of the experience.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Take Flight: Works by Phyllis Baker Hammond at J.Mackey Gallery

On view through November 30

Don’t miss the last week to view works by celebrated Hamptons sculptor Phyllis Baker Hammond. Her colorful sculptures are created from sheets of metal that are later bent, hammered and powder-coated in brightly colored paint.

62 The Circle, East Hampton. 631-237-4655, jmackeygallery.com

Handmade: Guitars According to G.E. Smith & the American Artists’ Hands Archive

Through December 22

This holiday season, don’t miss your opportunity to check out a collection of 16 rare, classic guitars selected by G.E. Smith as well as the American Artists’ Hands Archive collection of 31 bronze cast sculptures depicting the hands of artists. The exhibition will be open Wednesdays through Sundays.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

All In at The White Room Gallery

On view through January 1

The White Room Gallery has unveiled its latest exhibition, “All In,” featuring works by Dave White, Nelson De La Nuez, Craig Alan, Barbara Cole, Greg Lotus, Russell Young, Punk Me Tender, Markus Klinko, Greg Miller, Steve Zaluski, Bob Landstrom, Edward Lentsch, Lynn Savarese, Bob Tabor, John Joseph Hanright and other established artists.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 917-526-2767, thewhiteroom.gallery

Kahlo: An Expanded Body at the Parrish Art Museum

On view through April 2

Enjoy one of the first weekends of this fantastic exploration of the life and work of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The exhibition features over 100 objects, including personal letters, photographs and documents. Throughout her life, Kahlo used aspects of her body, such as her heart, torso and mouth, as recurring aspects in her work.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

