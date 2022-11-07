Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Water Mill animal advocate and television personality Jill Rappaport is hosting a special adoption event with the Big Apple Circus Big Top at Damrosch Park in NYC’s Lincoln Center on Tuesday, November 8.

During the pandemic, animal shelters saw a dramatic influx of adoptions, but as life returns to normal, and inflation rates continue to soar, many of those animals are sadly being returned.

With this in mind, the Big Apple Circus has partnered with Rappaport and her brand “Rappaport to the Rescue” to introduce 45 adoptable dogs — one for each year on the 45th anniversary of the Big Apple Circus.

Admission is free of charge and guests will be treated to complimentary refreshments. Several wonderful shelters and foster-based organizations are participating from across the tristate area to facilitate adoption applications and to share their wisdom about these precious pooches.

Jill Rappaport at Big Apple Circus

A “voice for the voiceless,” Rappaport has made it her life’s mission to shine a light on animals in need. Her beloved award-winning segment “Bow to Wow,” which awarded shelter dogs a second chance at life, ran for more than seven years on NBC’s Today Show and had a 100% adoption record!

She is currently the host of her “Rappaport to the Rescue” podcast on Pet life Radio, which can be heard worldwide.

Join the fun tomorrow, Tuesday, November 8 from 4–6 p.m. under the Big Apple Circus Big Top at Damrosch Park in Lincoln Center (Amsterdam Avenue and W. 68th Street) in NYC.