PHOTOS: Opening Party for Ted Hartley’s Show Featuring the Ukraine Series at Keyes Art Gallery

Actor, studio executive and artist Ted Hartley unveiled his newest exhibition, “Stories in Color,” at Keyes Art Gallery Keyes Art Gallery in Sag Harbor, NY on October 22. The show features more than 20 of Hartley’s works, including his Ukraine Series, with proceeds benefiting the Olena Zelenska Foundation, a newly formed charity founded by the First Lady of Ukraine that provides medicine, education, and humanitarian aid.

The opening celebration included a party where Keyes Art Gallery welcomed more than 50 notable art lovers, industry professionals and media influencers. Among the guests were artists April Gornik and Eric Fischl; art collectors E.T. and Lyn Williams; Corinne Erni, Deputy Director of Curatorial Affairs at the Parrish Art Museum; Carrie Rebora Barratt, interim director of LongHouse Reserve; esteemed designers Amy Lau, David Scott, Anthony Ingrao, Randy Kemper, and Jayne Michaels, among others.

The celebration culminated with an intimate dinner at The American Hotel restaurant. Throughout the evening, guests were welcomed by Hartley while enjoying the dinner.

Ted Hartley’s “Stories in Color” will be running through December 1st, 2022 at Keyes Art Gallery Making Waves: Sag Harbor Artistry with Julie Keyes, Sabina Streeter & Frederico Azevedo, 45 Main Street, Sag Harbor, NY. http://juliekeyesart.com