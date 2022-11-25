Podcasts

Power Women Podcast: Flora Montes, Founder & CEO of Bronx Fashion Week

By
comments
Posted on
Flora Montes, Bronx Fashion Week founder and CEO
Flora Montes, Bronx Fashion Week founder and CEO

In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

MEET FLORA MONTES

This week on the Power Women podcast, Victoria Schneps speaks with Flora Montes, founder and CEO of Bronx Fashion Week, about the people who impacted her early life, her role running Bronx Fashion Week, and her secrets to success.

Flora Montes, Founder and CEO of Bronx Fashion Week

Power Women with Victoria Schneps


Tune in to the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast here.

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites