Santa’s Tree Christmas Tree Farm is back for another season of holiday magic and family fun in Cutchogue on the North Fork, and the exciting, festive offerings continue to expand in 2022!

Among less than a dozen Christmas tree farms on Long Island where visitors can cut down their own tree, Santa’s is doing its part to keep a longstanding tradition alive and well while adding to the experience each holiday season. Of course they also offer pre-cut trees, which come from a supplier upstate.

But Santa’s is so much more than a place to buy a tree. It’s an experience woven into the fabric of so many local family traditions, an unforgettable holiday-themed adventure with all kinds of things to do for kids and their parents. Its 28 acres holds generations of happy memories for adults and kids alike.

“I just wanted to provide a real Hallmark experience for people to come and be outside with their families,” Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm co-owner Stacey Soloviev told Dan’s Papers after her former husband, East Hampton’s Stefan Soloviev bought Santa’s at auction for $1.8 million from the family who operated the farm for more than three decades.

Now in its third season under their ownership, Santa’s remains the North Fork’s go-to spot for kids to meet Santa Claus and pose for pictures. St. Nick officially kicked off the season aboard his old-fashioned fire truck on November 25 (he also snuck in for an unofficial “Local’s Day” on November 23) and he will continue making appearances at the farm until it’s time for him to take to the skies and deliver presents to children all over the world.

What You’ll Find at Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm

Like in past years, Santa will pose every weekend in front of his vintage red truck, which is decorated for Christmas, and there’s always a chance that guests will meet the Grinch at the farm, though he has no set schedule. Santa’s dogs, Bear, Willow and Luna, can be found on the property, too.

Importantly for parents of neurodiverse children, kids with autism or those with special sensory needs, Santa’s Tree Farm is again carving out special “Sensitive Santa” time where lights are dimmed, music is turned off and calm, serene atmosphere is in place. Check the Santa’s Facebook page or call for upcoming dates and times.

The Christmas shop is open seven days a week and it has lots of Christmas treasures, including personalized ornaments, decorations, wreaths, tree skirts, stocking stuffers, candy, holiday socks, hats and mittens and much more. Visitors can also marvel at the various themed trees inside, such as this year’s patriotic tree decorated to celebrate America, and the sprawling Christmas village with dozens of miniature buildings.

Outside on the farm grounds, guests can play in bouncy houses, warm up by fire pits and roast s’mores, or take a wagon or pony ride. A synthetic (no-ice) ice skating rink is also on site with skate rentals included in the price (private rentals available for small groups or parties).

A snack hut offers hot chocolate and hot apple cider, and Peconic Bay Vineyards wine for the grown ups. Eats include chili and chowder from The Chequit hotel, as well as popcorn, Dreesen’s doughnuts and s’mores.

Cookie decorating and story time sessions with Santa are available on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The cookies are made locally by NoFo Flour Shoppe and wearing Christmas pajamas is encouraged but not required!

Admission to Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm is always free, and there are things that can be enjoyed without spending a nickel — like photos with Santa, hayrides and the selfie section — though most activities cost extra.

Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm LI is located at 30105 Main Road in Cutchogue. Call 631-735-9242 or visit santaschristmastreefarmli.com.