Want to hear the latest scoop on what’s happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this weekend?

Victoria Schneps, founder of Dan’s Papers parent company Schneps Media, presents “Out & About in The Hamptons” on 107.1 WLIR-FM radio every Monday from 8–8:30 p.m., as part of “Breaking It Down” with Frank Mackay.

Each week, Vicki talks in her colorful, descriptive and ebullient style to paint a vibrant picture of the East End and provide listeners with a guide for where to go and what to do in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Vicki’s Thanksgiving Weekend Picks – Nov. 21, 2022

In this week’s “Dan’s Papers Out & About in the Hamptons” segment of “Breaking It Down” from Monday, November 21, Vicki and Mackay discuss what’s happening over Thanksgiving weekend in the Hamptons and North Fork and all we have to give thanks for, and how we can give, this year.

As Vicki explains, the Greek Orthodox Church in Southampton is having a special Christmas Boutique and Pastry Sale where the spinach and cheese pastries are not to be missed, among all the other wonderful items for sale — all while benefiting the church! Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center is hosting their annual Holiday Stroll with shopping local to encourage community togetherness and helping fund the WHBPAC Arts Academy.

She also points out the after Thanksgiving group show at Hans Van de Bovenkamp studio in Sagaponack on Saturday featuring Van de Bovenkamp and three guest artists, with sales benefiting the Ellen Hermanson Foundation, and Bay Street Theater’s All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, among many more live shows, fun cultural events and food and wine experiences.

Listen to hear all of Vicki’s suggestions and thoughts about this weekend’s events and activities.

More on Breaking It Down

Also on Monday’s episode of “Breaking It Down,” MacKay chats with Trading Spaces star Carter Oosterhouse about his upcoming Christmas Light Fight holiday series, premiering November 28 and continuing weekly through the finale on December 12.

MacKay also speaks with actor John Emmet Tracy who is currently playing a recurring role as Ellis Steele in Season 5 of smash hit television series Yellowstone on Paramount.

Find more episodes of Victoria Schneps’ “Dan’s Papers Out & About in the Hamptons” on “Breaking It Down” with Frank Mackay on 107.1 WLIR FM radio.