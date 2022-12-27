Dick Bruce Screens ‘Sometime Child’ in East Hampton

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Bridgehampton’s Dick Bruce screened his play-turned-movie Sometime Child to a nice group at East Hampton Library on Saturday night, December 17 thanks to library events programmer and head of reference Steven Spataro.

“We have a number of programs like this,” Spataro said, adding, “In the next few months we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of several films, including The Last of Sheila, and we are also screening Jordan Peele’s Nope.”

Bruce’s play began as a Guild Hall table read that was shot for LTV before he mounted a 10-night, off-Broadway run of it during the pandemic. That production was filmed and screened

Sometime Child deals with inner city youth and a lawyer with a Hamptons summer home. As described by the Theater for the New City:

A successful lawyer is mugged by two young, troubled but gifted “at risk” youths. … The lawyer wakes up in the hospital where one of his assailants works as a janitor on the night shift. The lawyer and the janitor share the long, quiet nights that make up the hours of a night shift in an Intensive Care Unit in a large, urban hospital. What follows is a mentor/student tale of an unlikely friendship between two individuals at the extreme opposite ends of the wealth spectrum in our country. A relationship develops that breaks down socio-economic and racial divides.

The film version of the play will also be screened at the Amagansett Library, Saturday, January 14 at 3 p.m. Another Q & A with Dick Bruce will follow.

Learn more about Sometime Child at sometimechild.com.