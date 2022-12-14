Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Christmas Eve is coming up fast, so if you don’t already have dinner reservations or other arrangements, you’d better step to it before it’s too late. To help you with that endeavor, here are 10 East End restaurants and hotels offering Christmas dining specials, catering and similar happenings.

Christmas Dining Options on the East End

Old Stove Pub

This Christmas Eve, Sagaponack favorite Old Stove Pub is serving a $75 prix fixe dinner menu including choice of soup, salad, stuffed eggplant, half roasted chicken, pan-seared red snapper, sea scallops, fresh branzino, Australian lamb chops, prime filet mignon, short ribs and dessert. In addition to the stellar food, Hopefully Forgiven will be performing live from 9 p.m.–midnight. Call for reservations. 3516 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack. 631-537-3300, oldstovepub.com

The Chequit

If you missed Brunch with Santa at The Chequit on December 10, you won’t want to miss the Holiday Sweater Party on Saturday, December 17 at 8 p.m. in The Tavern. The fun continues on December 24 with the exciting Christmas Eve Party, and yes, The Chequit is open on Christmas. 23 Grand Avenue, Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-0018, thechequithotel.com

Baron’s Cove

Baron’s Cove is serving up a Christmas Day prix fixe with a menu including entrée ­— choice of prime rib, beach plum farm glazed ham, local halibut and wild mushrooms pappardelle — as well as appetizer, soup/salad and dessert. Dinner is available 3–9 p.m. for $125 per person. 31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-2100, caperesorts.com/barons-cove

Canoe Place Inn

Gather friends and family for Christmas at Good Ground Tavern, the cozy bar at the Canoe Place Inn & Cottages in Hampton Bays. On Tuesday, December 20, Good Ground Tavern is offering the 12 Days of Christmas Tasting Menu, a 12-course tasting menu including festive options ranging from A Partridge in a Pear Tree (caramelized pears infused with ruby port wine and a touch of maple, served on baguette rounds with catapano chevre) all the way to 12 Drummers Drumming (pouches of drum kettle corn to-go) Every day of the iconic song is covered with creative dishes prepared by Chef Ulfet Ralph. Email [email protected] or call to reserve your spot. The cost is $175 per person. On Christmas Eve, there will be a limited a la carte menu with specials, and on Christmas Day the restaurant will offer the regular menu, served noon–8 p.m. 329 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com/dining

Rowdy Hall

Rowdy Hall in East Hampton is offering a la carte holiday specials, in addition to their regular lunch menu this Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24 (closed for dinner service). The specials tentatively include seafood bisque with toasted baguette, crispy local cod cake sandwich and milk chocolate hazelnut cake. 10 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-8555, rowdyhall.com

The Shoals

This holiday season, The Shoals in Southold has teamed up with North Fork Table & Inn, Old Field Vineyards and Southold Social to offer guests extra special dining experiences for the holidays. The Taste of Southold Package provides guests with a two-night weekend stay in a spacious suite at The Shoals, complimentary breakfast, a private wine tasting at Old Field Vineyards and three-course dinners at both North Fork Table & Inn and Southold Social. The package starts at $835 per night and is bookable through December 30. 61600 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-5121, theshoalsnorthfork.com

The Halyard at Sound View Greenport

The Halyard has prepared a delicious three-course Christmas Eve prix fixe comprising a choice of tuna tartare or beef tartare for the appetizer, black truffle crusted cod or dry aged rack of lamb for the entrée, and a yule log for dessert. Booking can be made vie OpenTable or by phone. 58775 Route 48, Greenport. 631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com

Almond

Almond in Bridgehampton is set to host their 22nd annual Christmas Eve suckling pig roast, sourced this year from Roaming Acres Farm and served with seasonal accompaniments for $49. A portion of the revenue from Christmas Eve will be donated to the Pajama Program, which provides new pajamas and books to children in need in the United States and all around the world, many who are waiting to be adopted. The regular a la carte menu will also be available. Hours on Christmas Eve are 5–9 p.m. and Almond is closed on Christmas. 1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com

L & W Market

L & W Market has announced they will offer a special catering menu in celebration of Christmas, with a menu tentatively including a dozen deviled eggs, lobster roll sliders, lobster pumpkin bisque, honey glazed Berkshire ham, roast Long Island duckling, roast rack of lamb and roasted rosemary fingerlings. All orders must be placed by phone by Thursday, December 22 at 8 p.m. and pickup will be available on December 24 from 1–2 p.m. at Almond. 631-537-1123, landwmarket.com

Nick & Toni’s

Nick & Toni’s will offer a special prix fixe menu for Christmas Eve on December 24. The three-course menu will be $125 per person and be offered from 5–10 p.m. The menu tentatively includes insalata di granchio, panzanella al mare, risotto ai frutti di mare, Stones Throw Farm polenta, pollo arrosto and torte di mele. 136 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com