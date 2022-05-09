Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This week, executive chef Nick Vogel of Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor shares his recipe for spring onion bucatini, which is currently on their menu.

Recipe: Baron’s Cove Chef Nick Vogel’s Spring Onion & Bucatini Pasta

With sugar snap peas, shelled peas, basil and parm pesto

Pesto Ingredients:

350 grams basil

150 grams spinach

5 cloves garlic (poached in olive oil)

100 grams Parmigiano Reggiano

10 grams salt

3 grams black pepper

1-gram red pepper flakes

150 grams extra virgin olive oil (evoo)

350 grams canola oil

zest of 2 lemons

Directions:

Blanch basil and spinach in salted water.

Shock and drain, squeeze using cheesecloth, drying thoroughly.

Lightly chop greens.

In a blender, add half the oils and garlic. Spin on half speed until chopped.

Add greens and stream in remaining oil.

Remove from blender, fold in cheese and lemon zest.

Add seasoning, mix well. Consistency should be slightly chunky, not coarse, or fully pureed.

Have a pot with salted water at a rolling boil. Cook dry bucatini till al dente, 2 minutes under suggested cooking time.

Heat sauté pan on medium heat with 2oz evoo, 2 garlic cloves sliced thin.

Add in torn basil leaves (3–4).

Add 1 finely sliced spring onion.

Add 1/4 cup of shelled and blanched English peas & finely sliced sugar snap peas. Season with salt, pepper and chili flakes.

When pasta is about ready, add 1/2 cup of pasta water to the sauté pan and 3oz pesto.

Add pasta, toss and reduce liquid until pasta is glossy and creamy. Adjust seasoning with fresh-squeezed lemon juice as well as salt and pepper to taste.

Plate with grated parm and torn mint leaves.

~ This recipe comes to us courtesy of the Restaurant at Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor, caperesorts.com/barons-cove