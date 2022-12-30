Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Goodbye, 2022, you’re toast. Calissa in Water Mill will host its annual New Year’s Eve party, replete with festive menu additions. The evening will also feature an optional $90 drink package from 9 p.m. until midnight and a DJ spinning in the lounge. Visit their website to book a reservation.

Ellen’s on Front in Greenport is celebrating New Year’s Eve with fried chicken and bottles of bubbly. Can you think of anything better? The restaurant is offering two seatings on New Year’s Eve at 6:30 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. and cost is $90 per person. The full menu, which includes oysters, Asian-style string beans and mac and cheese, can be found on the website. Vegetarian options are available upon request. Reservations can be made by calling 631-333-2743.

Almond will serve a special locally sourced four-course prix fixe menu in celebration of New Year’s Eve beginning at 9 p.m. Guests will receive party favors, and a Champagne toast will be offered. Cost for the evening is $135 per person, plus tax and gratuity. The a la carte menu will be offered earlier in the evening alongside holiday specials. The New Year’s Eve menu, subject to change, includes lobster lettuce wraps, venison bratwurst, 60-day cured tuna loin, cedar plank Hudson Valley steelhead and up-island duck breast.

It’s one thing to figure out where you’ll be at the strike of midnight on New Year’s Eve. It’s another thing entirely sorting out you’ll be brunching (and nursing your hangover) at noon the next day. Farm Country Kitchen in Riverhead is here for you for both occasions. The unique, rustic eatery will be open for dinner and drinks on New Year’s Eve and will be serving lunch and dinner all day on New Year’s Day. Both special menus are $40 per person and include two courses. That’s what we call clutch.

New Year’s Eve is for setting sky-high resolutions and sipping prosecco (which might contribute to the unrealistic goals). Lulu Kitchen & Bar is here to make sure that you don’t step foot in the kitchen. From full dinner menus to platters, canapes and a la carte items, Lulu has the holiday meal covered. The dry aged duck is fantastic, and it should be mandatory to order the fresh baked baguette at the start of every meal.

Takeout orders should be placed 48 hours in advance. Holiday orders over $400 will receive a complimentary $50 gift card to use during a future visit to Lulu. The restaurant will also be open for New Year’s Eve, offering the regular a la carte menu plus a few additional holiday specials and will be open for brunch and dinner on New Year’s Day.

Call Lulu Kitchen & Bar at 631-725-0900 or visit lulusagharbor.com. Lulu Kitchen & Bar is located at 126 Main Street, Sag Harbor.

Forget fireworks, Cove Hollow Tavern’s firecracker shrimp is where it’s at! The East Hampton haunt will be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, serving dinner starting at 5 p.m. Holiday specials and the regular menu will both be offered. Cove Hollow Tavern is open year-round and large parties are always welcome! For information, call 631-527-7131 or visit their website. For the meat-inclined, may we suggest ordering the duck cassoulet or harissa lamb burger.

The Blend, a family-run restaurant on Three Mile Harbor in East Hampton, is serving a four-course prix fixe menu for New Year’s Eve dinner with two seatings at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. The earlier seating costs $85 for dinner, with added wine pairing being an additional $40. The later seating is $100 for dinner and an additional $140 per person with a bottle of prosecco. Reservations are required at 631-527-7753. For details, visit theblendatthreemileharbor.com.

Remember the less fortunate this holiday season. Almond Restaurant and L&W Market are hosting their annual coat drive through January 15. Gently used or new coats may be dropped at either business and each customer who brings a coat will receive a complimentary large coffee. The coat drive will benefit the great work of Maureen’s Haven, which is dedicated to supporting the homeless on the East End.

Did You Know?

The Roundtree in Amagansett is savoring the winter by offering their first-ever culinary series. From January to February 2023, a rotating residency of elite chefs and beverage experts will join patrons for a full dining experience, fireside discussions, private cooking classes and more. The dining experiences will take place at Rosie’s, which is adjacent to The Roundtree.

Highlights include Chef Doran Wong, Chef Akshaky Bhardwaj of Michelin rated Junoon, Chef Maria Loi and a cocktail party-style reception with the Bar Manager Mark Tubridy of Baccarat Hotel New York. The Roundtree will also be hosting an intimate Lunar New Year celebration where the owner’s family traditions and recipes will be shared on Sunday, January 22.

EHP Hospitality Group is now expanding to the North Fork of Long Island. In fact, it is now one of the largest marina owners and operators of Long Island, with 500 boat slips in total under their name. The three marinas, in Southampton, New Suffolk and Cutchogue, will be rebranded as Shagwong Marina. The group plans on making improvements to the existing facilities.

Food Quote:

“So long as you have food in your mouth you have solved all questions for the time being.” –Franz Kafka