Power Women Podcast: Tobi J. Phillips, President & Founder of Village East Gifted

Tobi J. Phillips
Tobi J. Phillips

In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

MEET TOBI J. PHILIPS

This week on the Power Women podcast, Victoria Schneps speaks with Tobi J. Phillips, President and founder of Village East Gifted, a learning center specifically for gifted and academically advanced students ages 4 to 15. These two powerful women talk about the people who impacted Phillips’ early life, her role at Village East Gifted and her secrets to success.

Tobi J. Phillips, President and Founder of Village East Gifted

Power Women with Victoria Schneps


Tune in to the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast here.

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules

