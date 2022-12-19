Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Truffles are not plants or animals — they’re underground mushrooms in the fungi kingdom. They also happen to be quite a delicious mushroom. This truffle pappardelle recipe (serves 4–6) by Philippe Corbet of Lulu Kitchen and Bar is stupefying.

Lulu Kitchen and Bar Truffle Pappardelle

Ingredients for Black Truffle Pasta Dough:

11 oz. 00 flour

3.5 oz. Semolina flour (fine)

1 pinch Kosher salt

1 tbsp. White truffle oil

1 tbsp. Tarragon vinegar

1 tbsp. Fresh black truffle (zester)

4 Egg yolks

Instructions:

1. Mix all ingredients in a bread mixer or knead by hand. Mix for 20 min.

2. Let rest 1 hour before rolling the pappardelle to number 6 on the pasta making machine or cut by hand — 8 pappardelle per portion.

This recipe comes to us from Lulu Kitchen & Bar at 126 Main Street in Sag Harbor.

