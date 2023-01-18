Photo Galleries

Chocology Fudge Pairing at Pindar Vineyards Photos

By Rick Seigleman Posted on

  • Mike Higginson, Debbie Higginson, Karen Imperial, Joseph Imperial, Linda JohnsonRick Seigleman

  • Chocology pairing samplesRick Seigleman

  • Lisa Melillo, Frank MelilloRick Seigleman

  • Rick Seigleman

  • Chocology samples paired with Pindar wines for tastingRick Seigleman

  • Dave Johnson of Chocology

  • Rick Seigleman

  • Pindar Tasting Room Manager Rose Faiella and Linda Johnson, Chocology Managing Director and OwnerRick Seigleman

  • Chocology pairing samplesRick Seigleman

Pindar Vineyards hosted an afternoon for the chocoholics among us. Three handmade fudge pieces from Chocology Unlimited in Stony Brook matched with three delightful Pindar wines made for the perfect pairing. With limited seating available, those that attended were welcomed to a cozy atmosphere where they could drink, eat and schmooze with one another as well as the owner of Chocology, Linda Johnson.

Visit pindar.net to explore similar tasting events coming to Pindar Vineyards this month.

About the Author

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites