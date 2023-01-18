Chocology Fudge Pairing at Pindar Vineyards Photos

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Pindar Vineyards hosted an afternoon for the chocoholics among us. Three handmade fudge pieces from Chocology Unlimited in Stony Brook matched with three delightful Pindar wines made for the perfect pairing. With limited seating available, those that attended were welcomed to a cozy atmosphere where they could drink, eat and schmooze with one another as well as the owner of Chocology, Linda Johnson.

Visit pindar.net to explore similar tasting events coming to Pindar Vineyards this month.