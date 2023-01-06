Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

Erin Sweeney

This week on the Power Women podcast, Victoria Schneps speaks with Erin Sweeney, President of King Sweeney Strategies LLC, about the people who impacted her early life, her role at the company, and her secrets to success.

Tune in to the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast here.

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules