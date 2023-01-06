Podcasts

Power Women Podcast: Erin Sweeney, President of King Sweeney Strategies, LLC

Erin Sweeney
In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

This week on the Power Women podcast, Victoria Schneps speaks with Erin Sweeney, President of King Sweeney Strategies LLC, about the people who impacted her early life, her role at the company, and her secrets to success.

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules

