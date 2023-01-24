Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Fabelmans, the semi-autobiographical film about a rookie filmmaker by legendary director and East Hampton resident Steven Spielberg, was nominated Tuesday for eight Academy Awards, including the top prize at the Oscars: Best Picture.

Spielberg’s big news was revealed when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its nominations for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which will be held in Hollywood on Sunday, March 12.

In addition to the Best Picture nod, The Fabelmans was also nominated for Best Director, Best Original Score — Long Island native composer John Williams scored the film — Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, and Best Original Screenplay. Spielberg co-wrote the script with Tony Kushner.

Michelle Williams was nominated for Best Actress for her role in the film as Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman, a character inspired by Spielberg’s mother, and Judd Hirsch was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for playing Boris Schildkraut, the main character’s lion-taming grand uncle.

Despite the impressive showing for The Fabelmans, Everything Everywhere All at Once led the list of nominations with 11 nods.

Spielberg previously won four Oscars. He won Best Director and Best Picture for both Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan in 1994 and 1999, respectively.

The Fabelmans, which was released to own in digital formats last week (or get a physical copy on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, February 14), has already rounded up some big awards this season, including Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture – Drama, and Best Director – Motion Picture, and the National Board of Review’s Best Director award and their Breakthrough Performance award for actor Gabriel LaBelle as young Sammy Fabelman.